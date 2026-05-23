Saturday, May 23, 2026 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Goyal to visit Canada next week to boost FTA talks, attract investments

Goyal to visit Canada next week to boost FTA talks, attract investments

He said that a series of meetings is in the pipeline with leaders and businesses in Ottawa and Toronto

Piyush Goyal, Piyush, Manthan 2026, Manthan

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry. (File Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said he will lead a business delegation of over 150 members to Canada on May 25-27 to seek investments, enhance collaborations and give impetus to talks for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA).

He said that a series of meetings is in the pipeline with leaders and businesses in Ottawa and Toronto.

The minister will call on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and hold a bilateral meeting with his Canadian counterpart Maninder Sidhu.

Goyal said that he will also meet representatives of "Maple 8" pension funds of Canada.

The "Maple 8" refers to Canada's eight largest public pension funds, which together manage assets worth about 2.4 trillion Canadian dollars and are considered among the world's most influential long-term investors.

 

Also Read

India US trade deal, interim trade agreement, tariff concessions, US reciprocal tariff, India US bilateral trade, Modi Trump trade pact, Vietnam US trade deal, India trade negotiations, India US tariff deadline, bilateral trade agreement

India seeks advantage over rivals as US trade pact nears finalisation

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Centre launches Bhavya scheme to set up 100 industrial parks across country

Union minister Piyush Goyal, US India Trade deal

Goyal discusses ways to boost manufacturing with industry representatives

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) | Photo: Sagar Vidya Kosh MoPSW

West Asia crisis: Centre taking steps to ease container movement at JNPA

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal on three-day Canada tour from May 25 to speed up Cepa negotiations

The group includes major funds like the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, and Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System. These funds invest extensively across sectors, such as infrastructure, technology, real estate, energy and private equity globally.

"I will meet them to attract investments," he told reporters here.

He added that Canada is strong on oil, gas, critical minerals, and mining, while India can offer its talented workforce and strengths in several sectors.

About 600 Canadian companies are operating in India at present, and "we are looking at increasing it to 1,000", he said, adding that the target is to increase bilateral trade to USD 50 billion in the next five years. It was USD 8.66 billion in 2024-25 (USD 4.22 billion exports and USD 4.44 billion imports).

The two countries are negotiating a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Two rounds of negotiations have been completed.

Canada represents a market of 41.65 million people (2025) and a GDP of USD 2.34 trillion at purchasing power parity.

Key exports from India to Canada include pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, seafood, cotton garments, electronic goods and chemicals, among others. Key imports include pulses, pearls and semi-precious stones, coal, fertiliser, paper and petroleum crude.

India's main services sector exports include telecommunications, computer and information services, and other business services.

Canada is also home to over 4,25,000 Indian students and a strong Indian community. Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Brij Mohan Mishra, is the chief negotiator from the Indian side. Bruce Christie is Canada's chief negotiator.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MGNREGA, MGNREGA wages, labour market, MGNREGA job scheme

Ahead of nationwide rollout, Centre releases draft rules on VB-G RAM G Act

information technology, IT Sector, IT Service

India tech giants struggle to recover from $115 billion stock rout

Cotton

Path being cleared for temporary removal of cotton import duty curbspremium

petrol pump, petrol

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 87-91 paise; third time since May 15

CNG petrol pump

CNG prices hiked by ₹1; third increase in 10 days amid West Asia conflict

Topics : Piyush Goyal India-Canada Canada Free Trade Agreements FTA talks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2026 | 5:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVESRH vs RCB LIVE ScoreUpcoming Dividend StocksGold and Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayPharma Sector OutlookJSW Cement Share Technology NewsPersonal Finance