Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GST collections hit new record at Rs 2.10 trillion in April 2024, up 12.4%

Driven by domestic transactions and imports, the gross goods and services tax (GST) collections for April 2024 saw a 12.4 per cent year-on-year growth

GST

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The gross goods and services tax (GST) collections for April 2024 reached a record high of Rs 2.10 trillion, marking a remarkable 12.4 per cent year-on-year growth, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

This notable surge can be attributed to a robust increase in both domestic transactions, witnessing a 13.4 per cent upsurge, and imports, showing an 8.3 per cent  rise. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Post adjustments for refunds, the net GST revenue for April 2024 stands at Rs 1.92 trillion, reflecting a significant 17.1 per cent  growth compared to the corresponding period last year.

For the month of April, while the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) was registered at Rs 43,846 crore, the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) was Rs 53,538 crore. 

The Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) stood at  Rs 99,623 crore, including Rs 37,826 crore collected on imported goods, the finance ministry said. While Cess was recorded at Rs 13,260 crore, including Rs 1,008 crore collected on imported goods.

Inter-Governmental Settlement

During April 2024, the central government settled Rs 50,307 crore to CGST and Rs 41,600 crore to SGST from the IGST collected. This translates to a total revenue of Rs 94,153 crore for CGST and Rs 95,138 crore for SGST for April 2024 after regular settlement.

State-wise GST revenue collection

Mizoram saw the highest percentage growth in revenue at 52 per cent with Rs 108 crore collected in April 2024. Karnataka recorded the highest GST revenue collection at Rs 15,978 crore.
Topics : GST GST collections GST reveunes GST revenue collection Finance Ministry BS Web Reports April GST collections cgst

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Godrej Group SplitStock Market Holidays ListLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIsrael-Hamas WarAstraZeneca | Covishield VaccineMaharashtra Day 2024IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon