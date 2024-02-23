Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Highway construction to settle around 12,000-13,000 km: Road secretary

Capacity augmentation, lane widening to touch a record high in FY24, says Anurag Jain

Contractors will now be given funds every month, rather than on the basis of the milestone achieved

Representative Picture

Shreya Jai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The overall highway construction in the country is expected to be around 12,000-13,000 km by the end of this financial year, Anurag Jain, secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), said on Friday. He noted that while the overall construction is lower than what was targeted at the beginning of the financial year, the capacity augmentation and widening of existing highways to four lanes would touch a record high. The ministry had set the target of 13,800 km of road construction for 2023-24.

Jain mentioned that the monthly road construction is showing positive signs despite extended monsoons. He explained that a stricter review process of the projects, and follow-up meetings with state governments might have slowed down the construction but have improved the quality of the roads across the country.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Since December 2023, the pick-up in construction happened, which is now evident in January. Like every year, these last three months will witness bulk construction. We are expecting close to 4,500-5,000 km construction in these two months (February-March 2024),” Jain said. He suggested that in an optimistic scenario, it can touch 13,300 km, but the model code of conduct before the general elections might also impact the overall construction activity.

“This is the year we will have the highest ever four-lane and high-speed access control road construction. So, even if the total construction is not the highest ever, the quality of the roads, if you measure in terms of widening and speed, this is the highest ever,” Jain said, speaking in his office in Delhi.

The secretary had told this paper in an interview earlier this month, “The vision now is not just to look at national highways as a number of kilometres, but quality as well. Highways with four lanes and more have increased by 2.5 times to 46,720 km, while those with two lanes or less have halved to 14,350 km, which are now only 10 per cent of the total highway network.”

After the awarding of new highway projects halved in 2023-24, the MoRTH had conveyed to the Union Cabinet the lag in approving the revised proposal of its flagship highway development programme, Bharatmala Phase-I, whose estimated cost has doubled to more than Rs 10 trillion, this paper had reported in November 2023. In its monthly report to the Cabinet, the ministry said awarding national highway projects between April and October had seen a dip of 48 per cent, the report said.

Also Read

Slow progress in highway construction persists despite government push

Will India now replace steel crash barriers on highways with bamboo?

Budgetary allocation to road ministry jumps to Rs 2.7 trillion in 2023-24

Centre plans mega highways constructions to replace Bharatmala Pariyojana

Highway construction likely to reach 13K km in FY24: Highways secretary

India's GDP to grow at around 6.75-6.8% in FY25, says Bank of Baroda

India's oil imports hit record high in Jan on Red Sea delays, shows data

India will not rush into signing free trade deals, says Piyush Goyal

Hope nations will come to WTO meet with positive attitude like India: Goyal

India's trade pacts with EFTA positive signal of economic integration: GTRI


MoRTH is currently drafting a Vision 2047 which would shape the future planning and tendering of road projects. Jain said the projects that are now being awarded are aligned with the vision. Logistics efficiency through more access-controlled highways and high-speed corridors is one of the main purposes of the Vision. He added that predictive analysis tools are also being utilised to forewarn about the immediate issues in ongoing projects and planning of future ones.
Topics : Road construction Highway construction Road sector Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCOREShaitaan TrailerVodafone Idea Share PriceGold PriceHiranandani GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon