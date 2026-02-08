Gig hiring likely to surge in 2026 as qcom, ecom expand beyond metros

E-commerce (ecom) and quick commerce (qcom) platforms are expected to lead gig worker hiring in calendar year 2026, adding nearly 1 million workers on the back of sustained demand for last-mile deliveries, higher order volumes, and continued expansion of dark stores into non-metropolitan cities, industry experts said.

According to data from TeamLease Services, ecom and qcom are likely to add nearly 1 million jobs this year, followed by the logistics and warehousing sector.

Balasubramanian A, senior vice-president, TeamLease, said, “Qcom and ecom are estimated to generate 9–10 lakh (or up to 1 million) jobs as they expand into Tier-II and Tier-III cities; logistics and warehousing is expected to create nearly 500,000 roles driven by new multimodal parks and electric vehicle fleets.”

A similar trend was evident last year (CY2025), when ecom and qcom firms created 600,000 jobs, logistics players generated 400,000, and the BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) sector added nearly 200,000 new gig roles for field sales and digital verification. In all, TeamLease Services noted that 1.3–1.4 million jobs were created last calendar year.

Similarly, data from jobs and career platform Apna show that for financial year 2026–27, hiring is expected to be driven largely by qcom expansion into Tier-II and Tier-III cities, with around a million jobs.

Kartik Narayan, chief executive officer of jobs marketplace at Apna, said, “The top three sectors—qcom, retail, and logistics—will continue to dominate the space. Qcom would add approximately 1 million jobs and logistics may generate approximately 500,000–700,000 jobs.”

Demand continues to rise across a wide range of roles, including pickers, packers, loaders, and delivery personnel. The growth in such jobs is directly linked with the pace of expansion of qcom businesses.

For instance, in the December quarter, on average, Blinkit added 2.3 dark stores each day and is aiming for 3,000 dark stores by March 2027. Swiggy Instamart, meanwhile, has reached a store count of 1,021, and Zepto has expanded to over 1,000 dark stores. In addition, ecom giants Flipkart and Amazon are also strengthening the expansion of their qcom services, Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now, respectively.

Apart from grocery platforms, the demand for quick deliveries is also picking up in other sectors. For instance, in the health-tech sector, Tata-owned startup Tata 1mg plans to have 500 outlets by the end of 2026, which will facilitate both offline and instant online ordering.

Fashion qcom platform Zilo said it hires gig workers in line with dark store launches and demand visibility. Bhavik Jhaveri, co-founder and chief investment officer of the firm, which was launched in July 2025, said, “We’ve consistently doubled our Style Runner (gig) workforce month-on-month to support rapid scale and ensure service quality as volumes grew. Looking ahead, we expect a continued uptick in gig hiring through this calendar year. As we expand, hiring will remain closely tied to physical expansion.”

Madhav Kasturia, founder and chief executive officer of logistics firm Zippee, too, said, “Hiring momentum this year remains strong and demand-led, reflecting rapid growth in qcom. Rider operations are scaling aggressively in high-density cities and peak-hour windows, aligned to rising order volumes and throughput rather than indiscriminate headcount expansion.” In 2025, Zippee onboarded around 2,500 delivery partners.

Industry estimates suggest that the overall gig workforce is expected to rise from about 13 million currently to 14 million in FY27.

On whether an increase in demand will lead to a rise in salaries or incentives for gig workers, Apna said, “Salaries are variable payouts given the job but are approximately between Rs 12,000 and Rs 25,000, with the mean being Rs 15,000 for nearly 40 per cent of these employees. Gig worker payouts might remain flattish due to intense competition, and any increase would be attributed to incentivising festival-period delivery and other holidays rather than the actual payout per delivery.”

TeamLease Services, too, said that pay growth into 2026 looks modest but positive, with more noticeable increases for delivery partners and specialised skill gigs.