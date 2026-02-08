India now negotiates trade deals from position of strength: Piyush Goyal
Days after India-US trade deal, Piyush Goyal says the India of today is negotiating trade deals from a position of strength and confidence
The India of today is negotiating trade deals from a position of strength and confidence that it can offer a future market of $35 trillion, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday.
"That's what is our negotiating strength," Goyal told PTI Videos in an interview. His first after India-US reached an agreement on tariffs, seen as a first step toward finalising a bilateral trade agreement (BTA).
Today, India negotiates from a position of strength, "I start by saying look we are $4 trillion economy today, but it is going to be 30-35 trillion by 2047, when we are a developed economy," he said.
"And that is the confidence that india has today, that delta of opportunity from 4 trillion to 30-35 trillion, that is the future we offer," he added.
First Published: Feb 08 2026 | 2:39 PM IST