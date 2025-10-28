Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Indian engineers' median pay drops 40% in 2025, US salaries rise

Indian engineers' median pay drops 40% in 2025, US salaries rise

Product and design professionals in India also saw median pay drop to $23,000, compared to $138,000 in the US, highlighting growing inequality in global tech salaries

salary, pay, purse

Median pay for Indian engineers and data professionals fell 40% in 2025 to $22,000 (File image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The median pay for engineering and data professionals in India declined by 40 per cent to $22,000 in 2025 from $36,000 in 2024, The Economic Times reported today. Meanwhile, median pay for comparable roles in the United States increased to $150,000 from $122,000 over the same period.
 
Product and design roles in India also recorded a downturn, with median pay falling to $23,000, compared to $138,000 in the US.
 
Gender pay gap narrows in India’s tech sector 
Gender pay disparities remain more pronounced in technology and product roles than in sales, where some improvement has been noted, the news report said, citing data from payroll and compliance platform Deel and equity management firm Carta. The widest gaps were observed in Canada, France, and the US.
 
 
India, however, stands out for having one of the narrowest gender pay gaps globally. Median salaries for men and women are nearly identical, ranging between $13,000 and $23,000 depending on role and function.

Also Read

Foxconn, Tamil nadu

Foxconn to invest ₹15,000 cr in Tamil Nadu, create 14,000 engineering jobs

(L-R) Rahul Kirloskar - Executive Chairman, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Limited & Gauri Kirloskar - Managing Director, Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited

Kirloskar Group charts growth path across biz; bets on industrial revivalpremium

Hiring, artificial intelligence, Engineers, engineers unemployment

Accel, Anthropic to host India's first Developer Day on Oct 11 in Bengaluru

Temasek

Temasek seeks to acquire minority stake in Nash Industries for $120-150 mn

Kishor Patil, chairman of Nasscom's ER&D Council

ER&D sector could nearly double to $100 billion in 5 years: Nasscompremium

 
In sales, the country achieved gender parity, with both men and women earning an average of $12,000. However, in product and design roles, men earned a median salary of $23,000, while women earned $18,000. Similarly, in data roles, men earned $18,000 compared to $13,000 for women.
 
Equity-based pay gains traction 
Compliance platform Deel manages more 35,000 customers across over 150 countries. Equity data is sourced from thousands of Carta’s total compensation clients, representing over 900,000 active salary and equity data points. Only firms valued at a minimum of $300 million were considered for the global comparisons.
 
The report highlighted that total compensation for top technical professionals is rising worldwide, driven by an increase in equity-based remuneration. Carta’s data further showed that median equity grants for engineers — as a proportion of company ownership — have consistently grown between 2021 and 2025, with the sharpest increases seen in emerging markets such as Brazil and India. This reflects a broader global move towards equity-heavy compensation structures.
   
Backend roles spur salary growth 
According to the Instahyre Product-Tech PayCheck 2025 report, pay hikes in India’s tech sector are being driven by skill depth and domain expertise—particularly in backend engineering and DevOps — while early-career frontend and mobile roles are seeing stagnation or even decline.
 
At the same time, tier-II cities like Indore, Jaipur, and Chandigarh are emerging as serious talent pools, with nearly 35–40 per cent of skilled candidates in key roles now based outside the metros. Freshers with Python skills now earn up to $13,700 per annum. Seasoned backend professionals (10+ years) command up to $58,800 per annum.

More From This Section

Mexican corn, Mexico, Mexico GM corn

Washington's push to put US corn in Indian cars to face tough road ahead

GDP

Economy accelerated in Q2FY26, momentum to sustain: Finance Ministry

Tax

Tackling the tax gridlock-II: Why income-tax cases drag on in high courtspremium

Trump Tariffs, Tariffs, Indian export, trade

Chatroom: EODC not necessary for selling goods made from duty-free inputspremium

coal mines

CoalMin proposes escrow fund for underground coal gasification blocks

Topics : engineering payments Salaries products BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffReliance Meta AI Joint VentureStocks To Buy TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon