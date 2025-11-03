Monday, November 03, 2025 | 10:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, EU negotiators start talks to resolve outstanding FTA issues

India, EU negotiators start talks to resolve outstanding FTA issues

Issues which needs resolutions include steel, auto and EU's carbon tax

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

Issues which needs resolutions include steel, auto and EU's carbon tax. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Negotiators of India and the EU on Monday commenced talks to resolve outstanding issues in the proposed free trade agreement, as the deadline to conclude the talks nears, the commerce ministry said.

A team of negotiators from the European Union (EU) is here from November 3-7 for negotiations with Indian counterparts on the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Deliberations during the week will focus on core areas, including trade in goods, trade in services, rules of origin amongst others, along with technical and institutional matters.

"The engagements aim to resolve key outstanding issues and advance the agreement toward a balanced and equitable framework that benefits both sides," the ministry said in a statement.

 

This visit follows Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal's official visit to Brussels (27-28 October, 2025), where he held forward-looking discussions with Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security.

Also Read

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

India, EU to hold talks on steel, auto and carbon tax issues under FTA

India, EU, European Union, India flag

EU Council approves new strategic agenda to strengthen ties with India

India-US

Commerce secy Rajesh Agrawal-led team heads to US for trade talks

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India pleased with UK FTA; keen to have trade pact with US: Jaishankar

India-EU FTA, Free trade, European Union, India trade policy

India-EFTA trade pact to take effect on Oct 1 with $100 bn investment plan

"These consultations reaffirm the commitment of both sides to intensify engagement and facilitate a comprehensive trade agreement," it said.

As part of the visit, Sabine Weyand, Director-General for Trade at the European Commission (EU DG Trade), will be in New Delhi on 5-6 November for high-level talks with India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Aggarwal on key technical and policy issues.

Issues which needs resolutions include steel, auto and EU's carbon tax.

India has also pitched for ensuring redressal of both tariff and non-tariff barriers in the pact, besides creating transparent and predictable regulatory frameworks to boost bilateral trade.

The EU has announced regulations such as CBAM and EUDR (Deforestation Regulation) which have been strongly objected to by India.

Under CBAM, Indian exports of steel, aluminium, and cement to the EU could face tariffs of 20-35 per cent.

India has emphasised on the need for preferential treatment for India's key asks, particularly those with respect to labour-intensive sectors.

Engagements between the two sides have increased as they have decided to conclude negotiations by December.

In June 2022, India and the EU bloc resumed negotiations for a comprehensive FTA, an investment protection agreement and a pact on geographical indications after a gap of over eight years. It was stalled in 2013 due to differences on the level of opening up markets.

India's bilateral trade in goods with the EU was USD 136.53 billion in 2024-25 (exports worth USD 75.85 billion and imports worth USD 60.68 billion), making it the largest trading partner for goods.

The EU market accounts for about 17 per cent of India's total exports, and the bloc's exports to India constitute 9 per cent of its total overseas shipments.

Besides significant duty cuts in automobiles and medical devices, the EU wants tax reduction in other products like wine, spirits, meat, poultry, and a strong intellectual property regime.

Indian goods' exports to the EU, such as readymade garments, pharmaceuticals, steel, petroleum products, and electrical machinery, can become more competitive if the pact sails through.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

scientist, research Chinese scientist

PM Modi rolls out ₹1 trn RDI fund for 'high-risk, high-impact projects'

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's dollar forward book deficit rises in September after seven months

trade, US-China trade talks, economy

India, New Zealand begin fourth round of talks on free trade agreement

oil imports, Russian oil, oil sector

Oil imports from US hit 4.5-year high in Oct; Russian supply remains strongpremium

gdp growth economy economic

Chandigarh, Delhi have highest share of services in GVA: NITI Aayog

Topics : Piyush Goyal India-EU FTA pact India-EU ties India-EU FTA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon