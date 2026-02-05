India, GCC sign ToR to restart free trade talks after three-year pause

India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries on Thursday signed the terms of reference (ToR) for a proposed free trade agreement (FTA), over three years after announcing the intention to relaunch the negotiations.

What do the terms of reference for the India-GCC FTA cover?

The ToR defines the scope and modalities of the FTA.

What is the Gulf Cooperation Council?

The GCC is a regional intergovernmental political and economic union comprising six countries — Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Why is the proposed trade deal important for India?

The deal, if finalised, will strengthen India’s economic and strategic ties with West Asia.

What is the history of India-GCC FTA negotiations?

India and the GCC had signed a framework agreement on economic cooperation to explore the possibility of an FTA more than 21 years ago. Thereafter, two rounds of negotiations took place in 2006 and 2008. After these rounds, the economic union deferred negotiations with all countries and economic groups. In November 2022, India and the GCC countries announced the intention to relaunch the FTA negotiations. However, disagreements over the terms of reference delayed the launch of talks.

What did the commerce minister say about the proposed FTA?

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the proposed trade deal will be a force multiplier for the global good and will bring predictability and stability between the two sides. The FTA will also enable seamless flow of goods and services and attract investments, while expanding job opportunities and fostering food and energy security for the region.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, our ties with the six-nation GCC (Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates) have transformed into a strategic partnership and assumed newer and greater dimensions. Together with trade deals with the UAE and Oman, this FTA with the GCC will unleash new opportunities for Indian goods and services, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, skilled youth and professionals, and attract massive investments. With India deepening its trade engagements with the developed world, the stage is set for unlocking the full potential of a mutually beneficial economic relationship with the GCC,” Goyal said.

What did the GCC say about the signing of the ToR?

Chief negotiator at the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Raja Al Marzouqi, said the signing of the ToR marks the commencement of negotiations towards a mutually beneficial FTA amid prevailing global uncertainties.

How significant is India-GCC trade?

India-GCC bilateral trade stood at $178.56 billion and accounted for over 15 per cent of India’s global trade in FY25. Exports stood at $56.87 billion, while imports, largely dominated by crude oil, were valued at $121.66 billion. India’s crude oil imports from the GCC in FY25 were about $40.18 billion, accounting for a third of total inbound shipments from the region.

What are the key goods traded between India and the GCC?

Key exports from India to the GCC include engineering goods, rice, textiles, machinery, and gems and jewellery. Key imports from the GCC primarily comprise crude oil, liquefied natural gas, petrochemicals and precious metals such as gold.

How important is the GCC as an investment partner for India?

The GCC region is also a significant source of foreign direct investment, with cumulative investments exceeding $31.14 billion as of September 2025.

What trade agreements has India already signed with GCC members?

India has already signed trade deals with two of the six Gulf nations. The India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was signed three years ago, while a trade agreement with Oman was signed in December.

Which countries dominate India’s trade with the GCC?

The UAE and Saudi Arabia account for most of India’s trade with the GCC.