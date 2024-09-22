Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / India likely to clock 7% growth in FY25 despite headwinds: Deloitte

India likely to clock 7% growth in FY25 despite headwinds: Deloitte

According to Deloitte projections, growth is likely to be 6.7 per cent in the next fiscal year (2025-26), Indian economy grew 8.2 per cent in the previous fiscal year- 2023-24

Deloitte

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India continues to be a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy global outlook and the country could clock a 7 per cent growth in the current fiscal despite the headwinds, Deloitte South Asia CEO Romal Shetty has said.
Shetty, who is the youngest chief executive of a Big Four accounting and consultancy firm in India, said inflation is reasonably under control, there has been a pick-up in rural demand and vehicle sales are improving.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"We believe that we would be in the 7-7.1 per cent range in terms of the growth (this fiscal year). You have got the headwinds, the tailwinds... But the fact is, still India is in a better position, in spite of whatever is happening globally but we can't say we're decoupled from the world," he said, adding that the geopolitical crisis in the Middle East and Ukraine and the slowdown in the western world will impact GDP growth.
 
According to Deloitte projections, growth is likely to be 6.7 per cent in the next fiscal year (2025-26). The Indian economy grew 8.2 per cent in the previous fiscal year -- 2023-24.
In an interview with PTI, Shetty said he expects the Modi 3.0 government to continue with the economic reforms, including privatisation, at the same pace and there is a tremendous push to get things done within the government departments.
India -- the world's fifth largest economy -- is set to expand to $5 trillion and become the third largest within this decade.

More From This Section

PremiumSteel industry, Iron and steel industry

Rising imports, drop in exports, and weak seasonal demand dent steel prices

IPEF talks in Bali

India signs IPEF's clean, fair economy agreement as PM Modi visits US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) with US President Joe Biden (centre) and Japan's PM Fumio Kishida at the launch of IPEF in 2022

India signs IPEF bloc's clean, fair economy agreements to boost cooperation

V. Anantha Nageswaran, Anantha, Nageswaran

Policymaking is nothing if not about trade-offs: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran

Trade, container

India, Myanmar discuss ways for bilateral trade through local currencies

Oil price decline is in some sense good for India because the country is a net importer of a lot of things, and the US Fed rate cut will be positive for India.
Observing that India will be the services capital of the world, Shetty said the country has to focus on using technology in agriculture to increase productivity and also look for niche areas where India can dominate globally.
To a question on whether India can achieve the developed nation tag by 2047, Shetty said the per capita income has to increase from $2,500 currently to $20,000. If the per capita income rises above a certain level, then the economy also grows at a faster pace from there.
"My own belief is that when the per capita income moves to $5,000, you will see much more buying happening. So the shape of the economy, the domestic economy itself, will also change. It becomes more self-reliant as well...," Shetty said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

deloitte

EY employee death fallout: Deloitte forms panel to review people practices

real estate

India's home & household market to reach $237 bn by 2030: Deloitte

Mall, shopping centre, Shopping mall

US holiday sales to grow at slowest pace since 2018, says Deloitte report

Deloitte

Indian investors value sustainability, struggle to get good data: Deloitte

ESG

93% institutional investors consider sustainability info essential: Study

Topics : Deloitte Deloitte survey Indian Economy India GDP GDP forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon