Monday, December 22, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India, New Zealand seal FTA, open door to 1,667 skilled work visas yearly

India, New Zealand seal FTA, open door to 1,667 skilled work visas yearly

The deal, alongside sweeping tariff cuts, opens a new pathway for Indian professionals to work in New Zealand under a capped skilled visa programme

Modi, Narendra Modi, Christopher Luxon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon expressed confidence in doubling bilateral trade over the next five years. (Photo: PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and New Zealand have concluded a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) after nine months of intensive effort. Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, and they jointly announced the successful conclusion of the deal.
 
The deal, alongside sweeping tariff cuts, opens a new pathway for Indian professionals to work in New Zealand under a capped skilled visa programme.
 
In a statement, the government said, "The FTA would significantly deepen bilateral economic engagement, enhance market access, promote investment flows, strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries, and also open up new opportunities for innovators, entrepreneurs, farmers, MSMEs, students and youth of both countries across various sectors."
 
 
During their conversation, both leaders expressed confidence in doubling bilateral trade over the next five years as well as an investment of $20 billion in India from New Zealand over the next 15 years.

More From This Section

LNG, NATURAL GAS, OIL SECTOR

Cheap oil-linked LNG supply to India trumps US gas amid trade talkspremium

trade, ports

Trade agreement between India and EAEU to exclude areas of servicespremium

fertilisers

Water-soluble fertiliser imports steady despite China export crackdownpremium

Train, Indian Railway

Railways hikes passenger fares for 2nd time in FY26; move may add ₹600 crpremium

Gurcharan Das, Economy

We are still the world's most over regulated economy: Gurcharan Das

Topics : New Zealand India trade Trade talks BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOTT Releases This WeekChristmas Gift IdeasUS Visa BulletinCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon