Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

No traces of ethylene oxide found in MDH, Everest spice samples: FSSAI

As many as 28 samples have been cleared by the scientific panel at FSSAI, with no traces of ETO in them, said sources

Photo of a pack of spices from Everest spices (left) and MDH spices | Photo: Everest spices website and MDH website

Photo of a pack of spices from Everest spices (left) and MDH spices | Photo: Everest spices website and MDH website

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has not found any traces of cancer-causing Ethylene Oxide (ETO) in the samples of MDH and Everest spices, sources indicated on Tuesday.

As many as 28 samples have been cleared by the scientific panel at FSSAI, with no traces of ETO in them, said sources.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The regulator had collected nine samples of Everest spices from its manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat. As many as 25 samples of MDH spices were also collected from facilities in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

While 28 lab reports have been received and examined, six are still awaited.

Each of the collected samples was analysed for compliance with quality parameters (like moisture, live and dead insect fragments, rodent contamination), safety parameters (heavy metals like lead, copper, tin), aflatoxins, melamine, 234 pesticide residues, macrobacteria, and additives. In addition, these samples were also analysed for ETO at NABL-accredited laboratories.

Similarly, test reports of over 300 spice samples of other brands lifted from across the country were also examined by the panel, which conclusively indicated no presence of ETO, sources said.


Earlier this month, sources had told Business Standard that the government will not hesitate to cancel licences of spice manufacturers if they are found to be flouting the norms for permissible limits for pesticide residue in packed products.

The food regulator, on April 22, had commissioned nationwide quality checks on spices in the market. This had come after the Centre for Food Safety (CFS) in Hong Kong and the Singapore Food Agency had flagged the presence of ETO in samples of pre-packaged spice mix products of two Indian brands—MDH and Everest Spices—and recalled them from the market.

“Pesticides like ETO are used for fumigation purposes to aid storage of these products. Ideally, products meant for export should not be directed to the domestic market,” an FSSAI official had said earlier.

The FSSAI had collected over 1,500 spice samples—from small and big brands—from across the country for the drive, a top official had told Business Standard.

Topics : FSSAI MDH everest Spices export Spices Board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEKKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1Swati MaliwalKKR vs SRH Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon