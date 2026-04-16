India, Russia explore deeper steel sector cooperation at joint round table

India and Russia on Thursday held a high-level round table to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the steel sector, focusing on areas such as raw material sourcing, technology collaboration, equipment manufacturing and research.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Steel, was co-chaired by the steel secretary of India and Mikhail Iurin, deputy minister of industry and trade of the Russian Federation, with participation from industry representatives of both countries.

Both sides reviewed existing engagements and discussed expanding cooperation across the steel value chain and related industries, according to an official statement.

The discussions also aimed at enhancing mutual understanding and identifying opportunities for sustained engagement, with emphasis on continued dialogue and collaboration.

The meeting took place in a “cordial and constructive atmosphere”, reflecting the longstanding partnership between India and Russia, with both sides expressing intent to further deepen cooperation in the steel sector, the statement said.