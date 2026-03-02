India’s CAD widens to $13.2 bn in Q3FY26 as trade deficit expands

Monday, March 02, 2026 | 07:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's current account deficit widened to $13.2 billion in Q3FY26 as the trade gap expanded, though higher services receipts, lower investment outflows and stronger remittances provided some support

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 7:25 PM IST
India’s current account deficit (CAD) widened to $13.2 billion, or 1.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), in the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26), from $11.3 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) in Q3FY25, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India.
 
The merchandise trade deficit expanded to $93.6 billion in Q3FY26, compared with $79.3 billion in the year-ago quarter.
 
Net services receipts rose to $57.5 billion from $51.2 billion a year earlier, supported by growth in exports of computer services and other business services.
 
Net outgo on the primary income account, mainly reflecting investment income payments, declined to $12.2 billion in Q3FY26 from $16.4 billion in Q3FY25.
 
 
Personal transfer receipts, representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, increased to $36.9 billion during the quarter from $35.1 billion a year ago.

On the financial account, foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded a net outflow of $3.7 billion in Q3FY26, higher than the net outflow of $2.8 billion in Q3FY25. Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) saw a marginal net outflow of $0.2 billion, sharply lower than the $11.4 billion net outflow in the corresponding quarter last year.
 
Among other components, non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits registered a net inflow of $5.1 billion, compared with $3.1 billion a year ago, while net inflows under external commercial borrowings (ECBs) stood at $3.3 billion, lower than $4.4 billion in Q3FY25.
 
Foreign exchange reserves declined by $24.4 billion on a balance of payments basis in Q3FY26, compared with a depletion of $37.7 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Current Account Deficit RBI trade deficit

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 7:19 PM IST

