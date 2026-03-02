India's CAD widens to $13.2 bn in Q3FY26 as trade deficit expands
India's current account deficit widened to $13.2 billion in Q3FY26 as the trade gap expanded, though higher services receipts, lower investment outflows and stronger remittances provided some support
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
India’s current account deficit (CAD) widened to $13.2 billion, or 1.3 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), in the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3FY26), from $11.3 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) in Q3FY25, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India.
The merchandise trade deficit expanded to $93.6 billion in Q3FY26, compared with $79.3 billion in the year-ago quarter.
Net services receipts rose to $57.5 billion from $51.2 billion a year earlier, supported by growth in exports of computer services and other business services.
Net outgo on the primary income account, mainly reflecting investment income payments, declined to $12.2 billion in Q3FY26 from $16.4 billion in Q3FY25.
Personal transfer receipts, representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, increased to $36.9 billion during the quarter from $35.1 billion a year ago.
On the financial account, foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded a net outflow of $3.7 billion in Q3FY26, higher than the net outflow of $2.8 billion in Q3FY25. Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) saw a marginal net outflow of $0.2 billion, sharply lower than the $11.4 billion net outflow in the corresponding quarter last year.
Among other components, non-resident Indian (NRI) deposits registered a net inflow of $5.1 billion, compared with $3.1 billion a year ago, while net inflows under external commercial borrowings (ECBs) stood at $3.3 billion, lower than $4.4 billion in Q3FY25.
Foreign exchange reserves declined by $24.4 billion on a balance of payments basis in Q3FY26, compared with a depletion of $37.7 billion in the year-ago quarter.
First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 7:19 PM IST