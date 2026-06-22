India's core sector growth slows to seven-month low of 0.5% in May

India’s eight core infrastructure sectors' growth slowed to a seven-month low of 0.5 per cent in May 2026, down from 1.2 per cent in the same month last year, according to government data released on Monday.

The expansion during the month under review is slightly down compared to April, when these sectors grew by 1.8 per cent.

The data on the eight core industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The output of five key sectors — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products and fertiliser — recorded negative growth in May.