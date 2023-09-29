India's core sector output touches 14-month high of 12.1% in August

Output of eight key infrastructure sectors — known as the core sector — increased to a 14-month high of 12.1 per cent in August from 8.4 per cent in July, led by a low base effect and double-digit growth in five of the eight sectors during the month.

In August last year, the core sector had grown by 4.2 per cent.

The print for July 2023 was also revised slightly upwards to 8.3 per cent from 8 per cent estimated earlier.

According to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Friday, while growth in the output of fertiliser (1.8 per cent), steel (10.9 per cent) slowed compared to the previous month, that of coal (17.9 per cent), natural gas (10 per cent), refinery products (9.5 per cent), cement (18.9 per cent) and electricity (14.9 per cent) accelerated in August.

Crude oil production grew at the same rate as the previous month (2.1 per cent).

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ratings, says that a benign monsoon helped to push up the core sector growth to healthy levels in August, as the growth was fairly broad-based in all segments and all sectors witnessed a positive year-on-year growth for the second consecutive month.

Echoing a similar view, Sunil K Sinha, chief economist at India Ratings, said that when compared to the pre-pandemic level [February 2020], the core sector growth is 17.0 per cent higher, and the month-on-month seasonally adjusted core sector growth data also showed strong momentum of 2.7 per cent in August 2023 over the previous month, as this is the fastest pace of sequential expansion since December 2022.

“The solid growth in cement and electricity sectors also got support from the dry spell of monsoon in August 2023 (monsoon was 36.2 per cent below normal at the all-India level). The output in these sectors does get impacted by monsoon rainfall, which puts a brake on construction activity and reduces the demand for power. The buoyant growth in cement and steel sectors is getting sustained support from government capital expenditure. All in all, the data indicates that the recovery in the infrastructure industries is getting broad-based, which is a good sign for the economy,” he added.

The eight core industries account for 40.27 per cent of the weighting of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and, thus, have a significant impact on the index. Expressing optimism for the IIP growth, Nayar expects the IIP growth to remain in the range of 9–11 per cent for August as high-frequency indicators such as auto output, Goods and Services Tax electronic waybills, and rail freight record healthy performance.