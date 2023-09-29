close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Key infra sector growth rises to 14-month high of 12.1% in August

The expansion in August is the highest since June 2022, when it was 13.2 per cent

steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel

PTI New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 5:27 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The growth of eight key infrastructure sectors rose to a 14-month high of 12.1 per cent in August 2023 against 4.2 per cent a year ago, mainly due to expansion in production of coal, crude oil, and natural gas, according to the official data released on Friday.

The expansion in August is the highest since June 2022, when it was 13.2 per cent.

The production of refinery products, steel, cement and electricity also grew in August, the data showed.

The core sector growth in July was 8.4 per cent, the Commerce and Industry Ministry data showed.

The output growth of the eight sectors was also lower at 7.7 per cent in April-August 2023-24 against 10 per cent in the year-ago period.

Also Read

Adani to continue using ACC, Ambuja brands; no plans to merge cement units

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

UltraTech Cement FY23 sales grow by 12.4% to 105.7 million tonnes

No 'silver bullet' for green transition, needs govt support: Tata Steel CEO

Around 40 MT new steel capacity to be commissioned by FY26: Assocham

India's foreign exchange reserves fall to 4-month low of $590.70 billion

National Highway projects worth Rs 3,659 cr inaugurated in Maha's Washim

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

ADB unlocks $100 bn funding capacity with capital management reforms

India imports of Russian, Iraqi oil rebound in Sept after hitting 7-mth low

Topics : infrastructure India economy economy Steel Industry cement industry

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon