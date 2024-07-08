India's employment provisionally grew at 6% in FY24, shows RBI data

India provisionally created 46.7 million jobs in the financial year ended March 2024, taking the country's total employment to 643.3 million, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report showed on Monday.

The country's employment growth rate stood at 6 per cent in that fiscal year, versus 3.2 per cent in the previous fiscal year, the RBI's report on measuring industry level productivity and employment showed.

The report, a routine release from the central bank, has traditionally only shown historical numbers. On Monday, however, the central bank said it is attempting a provisional estimate of productivity for the total economy for the first time for the financial year 2023/24 based on available information.