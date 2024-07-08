Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Modi govt's top coalition ally TDP seeks more than $12 billion handout

Modi has agreed in principle to providing the financial support to Naidu, the people said. The TDP leader met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday to discuss the details

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu, Modi, Narendra Modi

N Chandrababu Naidu, head of the Telugu Desam Party and also chief minister of Andhra Pradesh state, met Modi Thursday to request an aid package to build the capital city in the state | Photo: PTI

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ruchi Bhatia and Shruti Srivastava
 
A key ally in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s coalition government is demanding financial support of more than Rs 1 lakh crores ($12 billion) for the state he runs in southern India, according to people familiar with the matter, adding pressure on the federal budget. 
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
N Chandrababu Naidu, head of the Telugu Desam Party and also chief minister of Andhra Pradesh state, met Modi Thursday to request an aid package to build the capital city in the state and fund other projects. Naidu has requested a substantial portion of the support to be paid from this year’s national budget, the people said, asking not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
 
Bharatiya Janata Party failed to win an outright majority for the first time in a decade in recently held national elections, and is reliant on Naidu’s TDP and another coalition party — Janata Dal (United) — to run the government. Local media reported that JDU, which is led by Nitish Kumar, is also seeking a special financial aid package for the eastern state of Bihar, which he governs. Government is expected to announce its national budget later in July. 
 
Modi has agreed in principle to providing the financial support to Naidu, the people said. The TDP leader met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday to discuss the details. The government hasn’t yet agreed on the exact amount of the support, the people said. 
 

More From This Section

electronics, home appliances, goods, manufacturing, AC, air conditioners, coolers, heat, summer

Govt to reopen application window for PLI scheme for ACs, LED lights

Premiumindustry

Market concentration increased across India's key industries in FY24

Premiumrural economy

Rising focus: Budget push likely for social sector to lift rural demand

PremiumIndia Russia

PM Modi's Russia visit begins on July 8: Trade, tariff likely on agenda

Premiumpackaged food

Bigger, bolder labels: Companies look to put it back on FSSAI table

The financial package of more than Rs 1 lakh crores sought by Andhra Pradesh includes the following, some of the people said:
 
Raising the fiscal deficit ceiling of 3 per cent of state gross domestic product by allowing an additional 0.5 per cent of borrowing for the financial year through March 2025. That’s equivalent to about Rs 7000 crores.
 
Rs 50,000 crores to build the new capital of Amaravati, of which Rs 15000 crores to be allocated in the current fiscal year.
 
Rs 12,000 crores this fiscal year for the Polavaram irrigation project, and a commitment for more funds going forward.
 
Rs 15,000 crores over the next five years to clear overdue debt.
 
Rs 10,000 crores for infrastructure development under the federal government’s 50-year loan scheme.
 
The funding demands will add pressure on the national budget, which government has been trying to curb in order to bring down debt. Sitharaman, who was reappointed to her post last month, had pledged to narrow the budget deficit to 5.1 per cent of GDP in the fiscal year through March 2025. Credit rating companies like S&P Global Ratings are closely watching the fiscal outlook to determine whether to upgrade India’s debt.  
 
Naidu has been pushing to create a new capital in Andhra Pradesh after the state was split from Telangana in 2014, with the then-state capital of Hyderabad going to Telangana. The project to create Amaravati as the capital stalled after Naidu lost the 2019 state elections. 
 
Andhra Pradesh’s government is facing severe financial strain, according to the TDP, with expenses like salaries, pensions and debt servicing exceeding the state’s revenue. The state’s public debt was 33 per cent of its GDP at the end of the 2024 fiscal year, up from 31 per cent four years ago, official data show.
 
“There is no other way to face such challenges except by way of financial hand-holding by the central government,” the TDP said in a statement Thursday. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Storm

IMD predicts thunderstorms for parts of Andhra Pradesh for five days

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

TDP to regain past glory in T'gana soon, party restructure on cards: Naidu

N Chandrababu Naidu, Revanth Reddy

Telangana, Andhra form committees to resolve decade-old bifurcation issues

Andhra, Telangana CMs to meet to discuss pending inter-state issues

Andhra, Telangana CMs to meet to discuss pending inter-state issues

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu, Modi, Narendra Modi

CM Naidu rejects reports of bargaining for ministerial posts with BJP

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Narendra Modi Andhra Pradesh BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon