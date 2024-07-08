Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt to reopen application window for PLI scheme for ACs, LED lights

The application window shall remain open from July 15 to October 12. No application shall be accepted after the closure of the application window

electronics, home appliances, goods, manufacturing, AC, air conditioners, coolers, heat, summer

So far, 66 applicants with committed investment of Rs 69,620,000,000 have been selected as beneficiaries under the PLI scheme.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Monday said it will reopen the application window for the PLI scheme for white goods, including ACs and LED lights, for 90 days from July 15.
"The industry has an appetite to invest more under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme," the commerce and industry ministry said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The application window shall remain open from July 15 to October 12. No application shall be accepted after the closure of the application window.
In order to avoid any discrimination, both new applicants as well as existing beneficiaries of the scheme who propose to invest more by way of switching over to higher target segment, would be eligible to apply.
So far, 66 applicants with committed investment of Rs 69,620,000,000 have been selected as beneficiaries under the PLI scheme.
Under the guidelines of the scheme, applicants shall only be eligible for incentives for the remainder of the scheme's tenure.
 
"The applicant approved in the proposed third round would be eligible for PLI for maximum three years only in the case of new applicants and existing beneficiaries opting for investment period up to March 2023 seeking to move to higher investment category," it said.
Existing beneficiaries who opted for investment period up to March 2022 and seek moving to higher investment category in the proposed third round, would be eligible for PLI for maximum two years only.
Further, to maintain liquidity in the business, better working capital management, and enhance operational efficiency of beneficiaries, it has been decided to introduce the system of quarterly claims processing of PLI in place of processing of claims on annual basis.
The Union Cabinet had given approval for the PLI scheme for White Goods for manufacture of components and sub-assemblies of Air Conditioners (ACs) and LED lights on April 7, 2021.
The scheme is to be implemented over a seven-year period, from 2021-22 to 2028-29 and has an outlay of Rs 6,238 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PLI scheme

Govt to extend easy visa rules to all PLI sector companies: DPIIT secretary

electronics

Budget wish list: Component PLI top demand of electronics companies

Premiumapple, apple logo

Apple exceeds India's PLI scheme targets, lags in value addition

PremiumPiyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Not just China, all PLI-led visas being fast-tracked: Piyush Goyal

Foxconn

BJP's women's wing calls for probe into Foxconn India hiring practices

Topics : PLI scheme LED bulbs LED TV

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon