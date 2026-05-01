Friday, May 01, 2026 | 08:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves fall $4.82 billion to $698 billion, shows RBI data

India's forex reserves fall $4.82 billion to $698 billion, shows RBI data

Decline in foreign currency assets and gold reserves pulls down India's forex reserves in the week ended April 24, according to RBI data

forex cash dollar deposit

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2026 | 8:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $4.82 billion to $698 billion during the week ended April 24 on the back of a fall in foreign currency assets, the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India showed.
 
Foreign currency assets decreased by $2.84 billion during the reported week. Meanwhile, gold reserves fell by $1.89 billion to $120 billion during the same period.
 
The Special Drawing Rights were down by $67 million at $18.8 billion during the reported week. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund was also down by $15 million to $4.86 billion.
  

More From This Section

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders, LPG Crisis

Commercial LPG price hiked by ₹933 per cylinder, steepest increase

Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan being felicitated by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Rayagada on Friday

Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches PMGSY-IV in Odisha with ₹1,700 crore outlay

Labour Day

MGNREGA demand dips in April as fate of VB-G RAM G remains unclear

IBC, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

IBC-tax law mismatch clouds loss carry-forward benefits: Expertspremium

Coal, Coal India

Coal India output falls nearly 10% in April; offtake sees marginal decline

Topics : india forex reserve foreign exchange Forex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 01 2026 | 8:18 PM IST

Explore News

Commercial LPG Cylinder Price HikeRR vs DC LIVE ScoreRaja Shivaji Box Office CollectionDividend StocksWest Bengal Exit Poll 20026OTT Releases This WeekVedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayIs Microwave cause Cancer? IPL 2026 Points Table