India's forex reserves fall $4.82 billion to $698 billion, shows RBI data

India’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $4.82 billion to $698 billion during the week ended April 24 on the back of a fall in foreign currency assets, the latest data by the Reserve Bank of India showed.

Foreign currency assets decreased by $2.84 billion during the reported week. Meanwhile, gold reserves fell by $1.89 billion to $120 billion during the same period.

The Special Drawing Rights were down by $67 million at $18.8 billion during the reported week. India’s reserve position with the International Monetary Fund was also down by $15 million to $4.86 billion.