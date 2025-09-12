Friday, September 12, 2025 | 07:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's forex reserves rise by $4 billion to reach $698.27 billion

India's forex reserves rise by $4 billion to reach $698.27 billion

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by $3.51 billion to $694.23 billion

Forex reserves

For the week ended September 5, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $540 million to $584.477 billion, the data showed.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's forex reserves jumped $4.038 billion to $698.268 billion during the week ended September 5 on the back of a sizeable increase in value of gold reserves, the RBI data said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by $3.51 billion to $694.23 billion.

For the week ended September 5, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by $540 million to $584.477 billion, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

 

The gold reserves increased by $3.53 billion to $90.299 billion during the week, the data said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $34 million to $18.742 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF was up by $2 million at $4.751 billion in the reporting week, the Reserve Bank data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sergio Gor (Photo: Sergio Gor/X)

US envoy-designate seeks labour reforms for fairer market access in India

agrochemical

India becomes third-largest agrochemical exporter with $3.3 bn exports

Kochi Water Metro

Kochi Metro to draft Mumbai Water Metro DPR in ₹4.4 crore contract

India, economy, market, Indian economic growth, inflation

Retail inflation inches up to 2.07% in August; food inflation at -0.69%

india uk fta free trade

British Parliament panel opens inquiry into impact of India-UK FTA

Topics : india forex reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon