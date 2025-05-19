Monday, May 19, 2025 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's manufacturing sector more attractive to global investors: S&P

India's manufacturing sector more attractive to global investors: S&P

A strategic shift towards local sourcing, proximity to end-markets, and enhanced regional integration should attract additional investment to the sector

manufacturing

India has made progress in making its manufacturing sector more attractive to global investors.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has made progress in making its manufacturing sector more attractive to global investors, and ongoing changes in international trade policy would benefit India in the long run, a S&P Global study said on Monday.

S&P Global India Research Chapter's study, titled 'India Forward: Transformative Perspectives', said that as economies adapt to evolving trade dynamics and tariff challenges, India can capitalise on this momentum for accelerated manufacturing growth and greater global supply-chain integration.

A strategic shift towards local sourcing, proximity to end-markets, and enhanced regional integration should attract additional investment to the sector, accelerating India's technological advancement and manufacturing competitiveness and creating additional high-quality manufacturing jobs, it said. 

 

"Beyond the near-term, changes in global trade policy would catalyse supply-chain diversification, to the benefit of India," it added.

The study said India has made "notable progress" in enhancing its competitiveness and making its manufacturing sector "more attractive to global investors".

Also Read

PMI

India's April factory activity reaches 10-month high, exports surge

manufacturing sector, economy

India's manufacturing PMI hits 10-month high of 58.2 in April, IIP rebounds

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw

Centre unveils guidelines for ₹22,919 cr electronics manufacturing scheme

PremiumTrump tariffs, US trade deals, US trade tariff, US imposes anti-dumping duties, Asian manufacturer, India manufacturing growth, anti dumping

Industry bodies seek immediate safeguards against influx of Chinese goods

solar panels

India targets 160 GW solar module capacity by 2030: NSEFI CEO

India remains the world's fastest-growing large economy despite a slowdown in real GDP growth in fiscal 2024-25.

The S&P Global study said India has moderate dependence on external trade for growth, which cushions it somewhat from ongoing shifts in global trade and tariff policies, though it is not immune to the rising trade protectionism.

While manufacturing value added accounts for a modest 17.2 per cent of the country's real gross domestic product (GDP), the government has implemented targeted policy interventions to build domestic manufacturing capacity and strengthen India's role in global supply chains.

"High-frequency HSBC Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data ... highlights the domestic manufacturing sector's resilience to recent global headwinds compared with other major economies," the study noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

GDP, India GDP

Icra projects India's Q4 growth at 6.9%, FY25 GDP expansion at 6.3%

PremiumCompetition commission of India, CCI

CCI to bring new toolkit for curbing cartels in public procurement

Premiumshipping, trade, shipping industry

US-China tariff truce: Indian shippers see cargo rush, freight rates surge

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

Foreign investors welcome in shooting league, says NRAI president

India, EU, European Union, India flag

India, EU conclude another round of FTA talks; deal likely in two phases

Topics : Manufacturing Industry India manufacturing growth manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 19 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerVodafone idea share dropDelhi weather TodayAccretion Pharma IPO Allotment TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon