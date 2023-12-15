Sensex (    %)
                        
India's outward FDI halves to $ 1.55 billion in November: RBI data

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 7:43 PM IST

India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments fell by 19.6 per cent sequentially to $1.55 billion in November 2023, compared to over $1.93 billion in October 2023. They halved compared to $3.67 billion in November 2022, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans, and guarantees.
A slowdown in economic and business activities worldwide has impacted direct investment flows, both inbound and outbound. Most investments (outward FDI) are in subsidiaries or stakes in foreign companies. A slowdown in the developed markets means fewer opportunities, according to bankers.

The inward foreign direct investment (FDI) — overseas money flowing as direct investment into India — has also been on a downward trail. RBI data showed net FDI in India declined sharply in April-September 2023 to $4.5 billion from $19.6 billion in the same period last year on moderation in global investment activities and a rise in repatriation.

Looking at the components of outbound FDI, equity commitments declined to $729.57 million in November 2023 from $870.37 million in October 2023. It was significantly lower than the $1.69 billion recorded in November 2022.

Debt commitments decreased to $184.96 million in November, down from $250.42 million in October, also lower compared to $300.58 billion in November 2022.

Guarantees for overseas units declined to $637.26 million in November from $809.26 million in October. They were down substantially compared to $1.68 billion a year ago, RBI data showed.

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 7:43 PM IST

