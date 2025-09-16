Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / US, India break trade logjam; agree to intensify talks for early deal

US, India break trade logjam; agree to intensify talks for early deal

India and the US held marathon talks in New Delhi to push forward a trade agreement, signalling easing tensions despite tariff disputes and setting the stage for further negotiations

trade talk, US India

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the United States on Tuesday decided to intensify efforts to conclude a “mutually beneficial” trade deal at the earliest, setting aside recent strains in the bilateral relationship.
 
The announcement from the Indian side came after the chief negotiators from both countries held a seven-hour meeting at Vanijya Bhawan. The US team was led by Assistant US Trade Representative (USTR) for South and Central Asia, Brendan Lynch, while the Indian side was headed by Rajesh Agrawal, special secretary in the commerce department.
 
“Acknowledging the enduring importance of bilateral trade between India and the US, the discussions were positive and forward looking, covering various aspects of the trade deal. It was decided to intensify efforts to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement.
 
 
This was Lynch’s third visit to India and marked the first official meeting between the trade negotiating teams since the US administration last month imposed a punitive 50 per cent tariff on a majority of Indian goods, including a 25 per cent levy on Russian oil purchases.
 
The meeting also paved the way for the sixth round of negotiations between both sides, originally scheduled for August 25 in New Delhi but derailed after tensions flared. However, neither side announced the date of the next round. They did not term the latest talks as a formal round of negotiations, describing it instead as a stock-taking exercise after a gap of one and a half months.

Also Read

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro walks past news photographers at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 3, 2025 | REUTERS

India coming to the negotiation table: Peter Navarro ahead of meeting

Trump's bandwagon of retribution is doing damage

US plan to slap tariffs on India and China risks global trade backlash

India US trade talks, bilateral trade agreement, BTA negotiations, Rajesh Agrawal, Brendan Lynch, USTR, Sunil Barthwal, Modi Trump trade deal, tariffs, commerce department

India, US back on deal table: Chief negotiator-level meeting on Tuesday

Trump Tariffs, Tariffs, Indian export, trade

US tariff: Export Promotion Mission Scheme to be placed before Cabinet soon

India US Trade

US signals softer stand in BTA: Access to high-end cheese, not milk marketpremium

 
“Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch had a positive meeting in Delhi with his counterpart, Ministry of Commerce and Industry Special Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, on September 16 to discuss next steps in bilateral trade negotiations,” a US Embassy spokesperson said in response to queries sent by Business Standard.
 
The meeting came against the backdrop of signals of easing tensions. Last week, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted conciliatory messages on social media, expressing optimism about resolving outstanding issues and concluding negotiations for a trade deal at the earliest.
 
In February, Modi and Trump had announced the intention to conclude the first phase of a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by the autumn of 2025. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has in recent days said a deal with the US could be finalised by end-November.
 
Ajay Srivastava, former trade ministry official and founder of the Delhi-based think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), said the US appeared desperate to close a trade deal with India, even as its officials frequently used disparaging language against New Delhi from public platforms. By naming India in its Supreme Court filing, Washington had made any deal politically harder.
 
“A deal will only be possible if India stops buying Russian oil even though China and the EU will continue doing so — but even then, New Delhi must not compromise its core red lines. India must hold firm on agriculture and dairy, which it views not as trade issues but livelihood concerns for over 700 million farmers,” Srivastava said.

More From This Section

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal

India set to attract investments worth ₹8 trillion in coming years: Sonowal

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Rupee gains as dollar weakens on expectation of rate cut by US Fed

Pension

Govt extends UPS option for staff who joined April-August 2025 till Sept 30

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

GST 2.0: FinMin says no recall or relabel of medicine stocks needed

GST

GST rejig: No input tax credit for insurers on brokerage, CBIC clarifies

Topics : US India relations Trade deals trade negotiations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusWorld Ozone Day 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon