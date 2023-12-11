Investment by EPFO in ETFs crosses Rs 2.5 trillion: Rameswar Teli to LS

The total investment by the retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the last seven years has crossed Rs 2.5 trillion, Rameswar Teli, Minister of State in the Labour Ministry, told the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Responding to a query on investments by the EPFO in debt instruments and ETFs, the minister said that during the current financial year until October, Rs 27,105 crore were invested. Earlier, EPFO had invested Rs 53,081 crore in the ETFs during the fiscal year 2022-23, higher than Rs 43,568 crore in 2021-22.

The body had invested Rs 14,983 crore in ETFs in 2016-17, Rs 24,790 crore in 2017-18, Rs 27,974 crore in 2018-19, Rs 31,501 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 32,071 crore in 2020-21, according to the reply.

Besides, the minister explained to the House that the EPFO does not invest directly in individual stocks, including stocks of any blue-chip company.

“EPFO invests in equity markets through ETFs, replicating BSE-Sensex and Nifty-50 indices. It has also invested from time to time in ETFs constructed specifically for disinvestment of shareholding of the central government in body corporates,” the reply said.

As reported earlier by Business Standard, the total amount in the investment corpus of the social security organisation has grown by 16.7 per cent in 2022-23 (FY23) to Rs 21.3 trillion from Rs 18.3 trillion in 2021-22 (FY22).