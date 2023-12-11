Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

LIC gets demand order for GST collection worth Rs 183 cr from Telangana

LIC added that the monetary penalty will not have an impact on the financials of the corporation

LIC, Life Insurance Corporation

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 6:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday received a demand order for Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection worth Rs 183 crore, along with interest and penalty, from the Telangana state.

The tax authority has imposed the penalty on the basis of excess input tax credit claimed under Reverse Charge Mechanism and short payment under Reverse Charge Mechanism order pertaining to transactions during the financial year 2017-18.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The state-owned life insurer told the exchanges that the GST amounts to nearly Rs 81,18,43,219.98, penalty worth approximately Rs 93,76,78,918.00, and interest of Rs 8,11,84,320.00, aggregating to around Rs 183 crore.

Further, LIC added that the monetary penalty will not have an impact on the financials of the corporation.

Earlier in the September-October period of the financial year 2023, the public sector insurer had received a GST collection demand order worth Rs 37,000 and income tax demand for Rs 84 crore and Rs 166.75 crore.

Separately, LIC on 11 December also announced to have infused Rs 25 crore into its mutual fund arm – LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Company on a preferential basis.

According to the data released by the Life Insurance Council in November, the premium of LIC dropped by 32.86 per cent in November 2023 to Rs 16,134.55 crore from Rs 24,032 crore in the year-ago period. Whereas the premium of private insurers slipped by 9.33 per cent to Rs 10,360.29 crore from Rs 11,426.73 crore.

Meanwhile, from April 2023 to November 2023, LIC has posted a 24.20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in premium to Rs 1,24,424.31 crore from Rs 1,64,143.27 crore. On the other hand, the private sector reported an 11.58 per cent rise in the same period to Rs 87,266.33 crore.

The market share of LIC as of November 2023 inched up to 58.78 per cent after touching a bottom of 57.37 per cent as of August 2023. The market share of private life insurers currently stands at 41.22 per cent.

Also Read

GST collection in Oct rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trillion, second-highest ever

LIC says it has got GST notice of Rs 37,000 for paying taxes at lower rate

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR

India's potential economic growth rate likely now at 7%, estimates Axis

Rajasthan trade body eyes business opportunities in the Asean region

Inflation now stable, temporary rises due to demand-supply mismatches: FM

Loans worth Rs 9,790 crore disbursed to under PM SVANidhi scheme: Govt

India's bio-economy grew from $10 bn to $80 bn in 8 years: Mandaviya

Topics : Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC LIC GST tax

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon