LIC gets demand order for GST collection worth Rs 183 cr from Telangana

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday received a demand order for Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection worth Rs 183 crore, along with interest and penalty, from the Telangana state.

The tax authority has imposed the penalty on the basis of excess input tax credit claimed under Reverse Charge Mechanism and short payment under Reverse Charge Mechanism order pertaining to transactions during the financial year 2017-18.

The state-owned life insurer told the exchanges that the GST amounts to nearly Rs 81,18,43,219.98, penalty worth approximately Rs 93,76,78,918.00, and interest of Rs 8,11,84,320.00, aggregating to around Rs 183 crore.

Further, LIC added that the monetary penalty will not have an impact on the financials of the corporation.

Earlier in the September-October period of the financial year 2023, the public sector insurer had received a GST collection demand order worth Rs 37,000 and income tax demand for Rs 84 crore and Rs 166.75 crore.

Separately, LIC on 11 December also announced to have infused Rs 25 crore into its mutual fund arm – LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Company on a preferential basis.

According to the data released by the Life Insurance Council in November, the premium of LIC dropped by 32.86 per cent in November 2023 to Rs 16,134.55 crore from Rs 24,032 crore in the year-ago period. Whereas the premium of private insurers slipped by 9.33 per cent to Rs 10,360.29 crore from Rs 11,426.73 crore.

Meanwhile, from April 2023 to November 2023, LIC has posted a 24.20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in premium to Rs 1,24,424.31 crore from Rs 1,64,143.27 crore. On the other hand, the private sector reported an 11.58 per cent rise in the same period to Rs 87,266.33 crore.

The market share of LIC as of November 2023 inched up to 58.78 per cent after touching a bottom of 57.37 per cent as of August 2023. The market share of private life insurers currently stands at 41.22 per cent.