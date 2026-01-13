IREF flags Iran unrest impact on Basmati exports; prices fall in mandis

The Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) today said that the escalating civil unrest and widespread protests in Iran have begun to weigh heavily on India’s Basmati rice export trade, triggering a sharp decline in domestic prices and forcing exporters to reassess their exposure to one of their most important overseas markets.

The unfolding crisis has disrupted payment cycles, delayed shipments, and dented buyer confidence, with the impact now clearly visible in Indian rice mandis, IREF said in a statement.

Market participants say that over the past week alone, prices of key Basmati varieties have dropped by Rs 5-10 per kilogram due to the crisis.

According to export data released by the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), India exported Basmati rice worth $468.10 million to Iran during April–November of the current 2025–26 financial year, amounting to nearly 5.99 lakh metric tonnes.

Iran has traditionally been among the largest destinations for Indian Basmati, but the ongoing instability has introduced significant uncertainty into trade flows this year, IREF said.

“Iran has historically been a pillar market for Indian Basmati. However, the current internal turmoil has disrupted trade channels, slowed payments, and dented buyer confidence,” said Dr Prem Garg, national president of IREF.

“The immediate fallout is evident in Indian mandis, where Basmati prices have softened sharply within days. Exporters must exercise heightened caution, particularly with respect to credit exposure and shipment timelines,” Garg said.

IREF advisory to exporters

In response to the evolving situation, IREF has issued an advisory urging exporters to reassess the risks associated with Iranian contracts, adopt more secure payment mechanisms, and avoid overleveraging inventories that are meant exclusively for the Iran market.

The federation has also called for a calibrated and cautious approach to protect both exporters and farmers from sudden shocks.

“We are not sounding an alarm, but urging prudence,” said Dev Garg, vice president of IREF. “In periods of geopolitical and internal instability, trade is often the first casualty. India’s rice sector is resilient, but it must be safeguarded through timely intelligence and responsible trade practices.”

The federation has also encouraged stakeholders to diversify exports towards alternative markets in West Asia, Africa, and Europe to cushion the impact of any prolonged slowdown in shipments to Iran.

US tariff remarks and export data

Alongside the Iran crisis, IREF has also taken note of recent remarks by the President of the United States indicating that countries continuing trade with Iran could face a 25 per cent tariff.

In this context, the federation clarified that Indian rice exports to the US are already subject to a steep 50 per cent tariff, sharply higher than the earlier duty of 10 per cent.

Despite this significant increase, Indian rice exports to the US have remained resilient.

Between April and November 2025, India exported over 2.4 lakh metric tonnes of rice to the US valued at $233.83 million. This compares with exports of 3.35 lakh tonnes worth $391.74 million in FY25 and 1.18 lakh tonnes worth $145.86 million in FY24.

According to IREF, the resilience is largely because Indian rice — especially Basmati — is not a like-for-like substitute for rice of Pakistani or US origin and remains deeply embedded in the culinary traditions of the Indian diaspora and the Gulf region. As a result, demand has held up despite higher tariffs and price pressures.

Concerns intensify on Iran payments

However, the federation expressed far greater concern over developments in Iran, where importers have conveyed their inability to honour existing commitments and remit payments to India. While similar disruptions have occurred in the past, the current situation remains unpredictable and could further disturb prices, liquidity, and trade sentiment in the coming weeks.

As global trade becomes increasingly intertwined with geopolitics, the unfolding situation in Iran underscores how sensitive food exports — particularly strategic commodities like rice — are to regional stability. For India’s rice ecosystem, exporters believe timely caution now may help avert deeper distress later.