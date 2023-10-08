close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Israel-Hamas war: Indian exporters may face higher premiums, shipping costs

The International trade experts said the conflict may reduce the profits of domestic exporters but will not impact trade volumes unless war escalates

export import

Mumbai-based exporter and founder chairman of Technocraft Industries India Sharad Kumar Saraf said the conflict may have an impact on Indian exporters in the short run

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 8:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian exporters shipping goods to Israel may face higher insurance premiums and shipping costs due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to experts.
Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented multifront attack by air, land and sea by the Hamas militant group, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning.
The International trade experts said the conflict may reduce the profits of domestic exporters but will not impact trade volumes unless war escalates.
"For merchandise exports of India, the war may lead to higher insurance premiums and shipping costs. India's ECGC may charge higher risk premiums from Indian firms exporting to Israel," think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said on Sunday.
ECGC Ltd (formerly Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India Ltd) is wholly owned by the government of India. It was set up in 1957 with the objective of promoting exports from the country by providing credit risk insurance and related services for exports.
Mumbai-based exporter and founder chairman of Technocraft Industries India Sharad Kumar Saraf said the conflict may have an impact on Indian exporters in the short run.

Also Read

Hamas has started a war that 'Israel will win', says defence minister

Israel will repel rocket fire assault of Hamas terrorists: India envoy

China calls on Israel, Palestine to end hostilities to protect civilians

Fighter jets struck home of Hamas intelligence chief in Gaza, says IDF

Israel-Gaza conflict: Number of injured in Hamas assault rises to 1,864

Biggest-ever round of oil and gas blocks may be open for bidding in Nov

Israel trade with India nearly doubled after Covid-19 pandemic, shows data

US inflation seen corroborating higher for longer Fed, CPI increase at 0.3%

India, Saudi Arabia sign MoU on grid connection and green hydrogen

Attack on Israel may boost appeal of gold, safe haven assets, say analysts

"But if the war escalates, things may get bitter for our exporters of that region," Saraf said.
GTRI co-founder Ajay Srivastava said trade may be seriously impacted if operations at the three largest ports of Israel- Haifa, Ashdod and Eilat are disrupted.
These ports handle shipments of agricultural products, chemicals, electronics, machinery, and vehicles.
India's merchandise trade with Israel happens mostly through Eilat port, located on the Red Sea.
"Fortunately, so far there is no report of port disruption. India-Israel bilateral services trade is estimated to be around $ 1.3 billion. It may have no impact unless war escalates to involve bigger parts of Israel. The real impact would depend on the duration and intensity of the war," Srivastava said.
India-Israel trade in merchandise and services sectors in 2022-2023 is estimated to be $ 12 billion.
India's merchandise exports and imports from Israel during 2022-23 were $ 8.4 billion and $ 2.3 billion, respectively, leading to a merchandise trade surplus of $ 6.1 billion.
India's key exports to Israel are diesel ($ 5.5 billion) and cut and polished diamonds ($ 1.2 billion).
The key imports are rough diamonds ($ 519 million) and cut and polished diamonds ($ 220 million); electronics and telecom components like ICs, parts of photovoltaic cells ($ 411 million); potassium chloride ($ 105 million) and herbicide ($ 6 million).
India exports a wide range of IT services to Israel, including software development, IT consulting, and data processing. Both countries have a strong collaboration in R&D in agriculture, water technology, and renewable energy.
According to GTRI, India is a popular tourist destination for Israelis and vice-versa.
As Israel is a leader in medical innovation, Indian hospitals import medical equipment and technology from Israel, and Israeli companies invest in Indian healthcare startups.
Both nations are also negotiating a free trade agreement.
Indian companies like Sun Pharma, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, and Infosys have their presence in Israel.
Israeli companies have invested in India in renewable energy, real estate, and water technologies and are also setting up R&D centres and production units in India.
Israeli firms have invested (FDI) $ 286 million in India between April 2000 and June 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : exporters Indian exports Israel-Palestine Hamas Shipping industry Domestic industry

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 8:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael-Palestine ConflictLatest News LiveAsain Games 2023 closing ceremony LiveAsain Games India Athletics Winners ListGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon