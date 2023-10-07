close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

Israel will repel rocket fire assault of Hamas terrorists: India envoy

A barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel Saturday morning. Sirens went off as far as Jerusalem, multiple times beginning at 8.15 am (local time)

Soldiers fire a Javelin anti-tank missile. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Representative image (Photo: Bloomberg)

ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 3:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Following the barrage of rockets on Israel from the Gaza Strip, Israel's Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, on Saturday said his country will "repel this combined assault of rocket fire and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists".
Meanwhile, Israel hit back with 'Operation Iron Swords', deploying its fighter jets to launch airstrikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.
"Israel is currently fighting to repel coordinated, large and multi-pronged Palestinian terror attacks. These attacks which were launched early this morning by Hamas on our civilians, sleeping peacefully in their beds, in cities and villages of the south and central Israel are war crimes," read an official statement from Ambassador Naor Gilon.
A barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel Saturday morning. Sirens went off as far as Jerusalem, multiple times beginning at 8.15 am (local time). The sirens were heard again at 10.15 (local time).
At least one rocket directly hit a building in the Gederot Regional Council, killing a woman in her 60s, according to Magen David Adom, an Israeli national emergency service.
"The cowardly actions of Hamas, targeting and killing women, children and elderly, injuring hundreds of civilians and firing indiscriminately over 2000 missiles and rockets at our cities, came during the sacred Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah," the official statement added.

Also Read

Disturbed by trivialisation of Holocaust in 'Bawaal': Israeli embassy

Hamas has started a war that 'Israel will win', says defence minister

Israel airstrike kills senior member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza

Israel withdraws troops from West Bank, warns 2-day raid is not a one-off

6 rockets fired within few hours from Syria, says Israeli military

Israel launches operation 'Iron Swords' after Hamas' surprise attack

Climate change blamed as Europe's cities see heat waves in Autumn

Mayor of Israel's Sha'ar Hanegev council Liebstein killed in Hamas attack

In call with Trudeau, Sunak calls for de-escalation of India-Canada row

US lawmakers led by Schumer arrive in China on first such visit since 2019

Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years on Saturday, a surprise assault that combined gunmen crossing the border with a heavy barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip during the sacred Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah.
"Israel will repel this combined assault of rocket fire and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists and will take any and all actions to protect our citizens," Gilon said.
Gilon also appreciated the support from India, adding "We stand firm in the face of terrorism."
Israel has already declared that it is in a state of war after infiltration by Hamas fighters and missile attacks from Gaza.
The Israel Defence Forces said dozens of fighter jets are carrying out strikes on Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip.
"Dozens of fighter jets of the Israeli Air Force are now attacking targets of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip in several locations, more details to follow," Israeli Air Force posted on X.
President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also unequivocally condemned the attack on Israel.
"It is terrorism in its most despicable form. Israel has the right to defend itself against such heinous attacks," she posted on X.
Israel's Minister of Defence, Yoav Gallant, said "Hamas terrorists made a grave mistake this morning and launched a war against Israel".
"IDF troops are fighting the enemy at every location. I call on all of Israel's citizens to follow security instructions. The State of Israel will win this war," he said.
Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, James Cleverly, also condemned the "horrific attacks" by Hamas on Israeli civilians, saying that the UK will always support Israel's right to defend itself.
"The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel's right to defend itself," he posted on X.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : israel Hamas ambassador

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon