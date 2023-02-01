JUST IN
Manufacturing PMI falls to 55.4 in Jan from 57.8 in Dec, hiring near pause
India imported more Russian crude oil than ever in January, shows data
Budget 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch FM Sitharaman's speech
US, India seek joint production of GE jet engines amid push for closer ties
We shouldn't be mechanical about fiscal deficit targets: CEA Nageswaran
Economic Survey: GDP growth expected to reduce, but govt finances improving
Electronics export may grow by 37% to cross Rs 1.6 trn this fiscal: ICEA
Telangana logged highest inflation in FY23, reveals Economic Survey
Economic Survey primer: Here are short notes on key economic policy issues
FSSAI rules on incorporating millets as nutritional menu in canteens soon
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Manufacturing PMI falls to 55.4 in Jan from 57.8 in Dec, hiring near pause
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Jet fuel price hiked 4% by Rs 4,218 per KL in line with rising oil rates

Jet fuel (ATF) price on Wednesday was hiked by 4 per cent in line with firming international oil prices but petrol and diesel rates remained on freeze for a record 10th month in running

Topics
Jet Fuel | Aviation fuel | Aviation crude prices

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ATF, Jet fuel prices
Photo: Shutterstock

Jet fuel (ATF) price on Wednesday was hiked by 4 per cent in line with firming international oil prices but petrol and diesel rates remained on freeze for a record 10th month in running.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was increased by Rs 4,218 per kilolitre, or 3.9 per cent, to Rs 1,12,356.77 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The increase follows three rounds of reduction since November. The price on January 1 was reduced to Rs 1,08,138.77 per kl from Rs 1,17,587.64. Prior to that, the price was slashed by 2.3 per cent on December 1 and 4.19 per cent on November 1.

The rate hike will increase the burden on airlines for whom fuel makes for almost 40 per cent of the operating cost.

ATF price is revised on the 1st of every month based on the average rate of international benchmark and foreign exchange rates.

Petrol and diesel prices, however, continued to remain on freeze for a record tenth month in a row. Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre in the national capital and diesel comes for Rs 89.62.

State-owned fuel retailers are supposed to revise petrol and diesel prices daily based on a 15-day rolling average of benchmark international fuel prices but they haven't done that since April 6, 2022.

Prices were last changed on May 22 when the government cut excise duty to give relief to consumers from a spike in retail rates that followed a surge in international oil prices.

Also, the price of commercial LPG, whose rate too is revised on the 1st of every month, remained unchanged on Wednesday.

A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, which is used by hotels, restaurants and other business establishments, continues to cost Rs 1,769 in the national capital.

Rate of LPG used in household kitchens remained unchanged at Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jet Fuel

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 11:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.