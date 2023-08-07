The Parliament Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution has suggested that the government provide beneficiaries of various public distribution schemes with the option to bundle millets along with wheat and rice within their entitled quantity. Furthermore, the report urged the Centre to explore the possibility of distributing millets in addition to rice and wheat under public distribution programmes and other welfare initiatives such as the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and Prime Minister's Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment (PM Poshan), given the increasing preference for millets in several states.This report was presented in the Lok Sabha on Monday.Data within the report indicated that between the financial years FY19 and FY23, production of millets increased by 16 per cent from 13.71 million tonnes to 15.90 million tonnes. During the same period, non-millet production, which primarily includes maize and barley, rose from 29.34 million tonnes to 36.81 million tonnes, marking an increase of 25.46 million tonnes.The report also highlighted that procurement of coarse cereals, which includes jowar, bajra, ragi, and maize (both millets and non-millets), experienced a nine-fold increase between FY17 and FY23.Meanwhile, distribution of coarse grains through the public distribution system, which was initially limited to just Haryana and Maharashtra as of FY18, has now expanded to nine states, namely Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu.In FY18, the government procured just about 70,462 tonnes of coarse cereals. This amount has surged nine-fold to 0.63 million tonnes by FY23, according to the report.Concerning the allocation and distribution of coarse grains, the committee discovered that the total allocation of coarse grains to various states for distribution under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) and other welfare schemes has increased eightfold over a nine-year period, from 73,000 tonnes in FY15 to 0.58 million tonnes in FY23."This is likely to further increase to 0.92 million tonnes in FY24," the committee noted.On the topic of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for coarse cereals, the panel found that the MSP for five coarse grains - namely, jowar, bajra, ragi, maize, and barley - has increased by 108 per cent, 100 per cent, 148 per cent, 59 per cent and 50 per cent respectively over the past decade.