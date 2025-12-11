Fitch says most Indian firms shielded from rupee swings through hedging

Fitch Ratings today said the most Indian corporates it rates either enjoy a degree of natural hedge against fluctuations in the rupee value or have full or substantial hedge for their foreign-currency obligations.
Which sectors remain most exposed to rupee depreciation?
Nonetheless, in sectors that are significantly vulnerable to rupee depreciation, it anticipates that failure to substantially mitigate foreign-exchange (FX) risks through hedging could put downward pressure on ratings.
The renewables, power utility and toll road companies in its portfolio, which earn revenues in local currency and lack natural hedges, are more vulnerable to rupee depreciation, Fitch said in a statement.
How are companies in these sectors managing FX obligations?
Some companies in these industries have fully or substantially hedged their foreign-currency debt coupon and principal obligations. This hedging is via instruments or through maintaining foreign-currency borrowings at less than 20 per cent of consolidated debt. Rupee depreciation is unlikely to influence these companies’ ratings.
What about issuers with partial hedging?
Other issuers in these sectors are only partially hedged, for example with some or all principal repayments being exposed beyond certain levels of exchange-rate movement — although coupon payments are generally fully hedged across issuers.
Why is Fitch not expecting major rating changes from recent rupee movements?
Even for these issuers, the rating agency does not expect a significant ratings impact if the rupee is marginally weaker than under its rating case. At present, Fitch sees the Indian currency at Rs 87 to a US dollar by end-2026, from around Rs 90 per dollar as of December 9, 2025. This is largely due to structural protections against FX risk exposures, such as parent-company guarantees, interest coverage via intra-company loans, earmarked liquidity for FX outflows and cash-trap mechanisms, it added.