Home / Economy / News / MoSPI calls to monitor MUDRA impact in upcoming CAPEX, ASUSE surveys

Shiva Rajora Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has called for monitoring the utilisation and impact of credit access programmes such as MUDRA to support enterprise formalisation and financial inclusion in the upcoming Private Sector Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) surveys.
 
The National Statistical Office (NSO), in collaboration with the Indian School of Business (ISB), organised a data users’ conference on Tuesday to strengthen the interaction between data producers and users.
 
In addition, the ministry recommended enriching the ASUSE database by profiling the age of proprietary and partnership establishments. It also proposed capturing information on the motivation behind starting businesses in the unincorporated sector to enhance establishment profiling.
 
 
Addressing the gathering, V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), stated that conviction for policy reform must be sustained by the pulse of granular data.
 
"The ASUSE and the Private Sector CAPEX Investment Intention Survey together cover wide ground in providing a realistic picture of activity in India's private sector," he said. 

Among other topics, the conference focused on expanding the ASUSE and CAPEX datasets to include foreign direct investment (FDI), exports, imports, and participation in global value chains, aligning with India’s Vision 2047 goals.
 
The ministry also suggested that upcoming surveys should include dedicated questions on investment intentions in renewable energy sources, such as biomass, solar, and wind, in the next round of the CAPEX survey.

First Published: May 27 2025 | 9:32 PM IST

