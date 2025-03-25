Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / New Income Tax Bill set for discussion in monsoon session: Sitharaman

New Income Tax Bill set for discussion in monsoon session: Sitharaman

The Select Committee has been mandated to submit its report by the first day of the next session of Parliament

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 18, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

The New Income Tax Bill is currently being vetted by the Select Committee, said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Credit: Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The new Income Tax Bill will be taken up for discussion in the monsoon session of Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Replying to the discussions on the Finance Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said the new income tax bill, which was introduced in the House on February 13, is currently being vetted by the Select Committee.

The Select Committee has been mandated to submit its report by the first day of the next session of Parliament.

"...we will take it (new income tax bill) up in the monsoon session," Sitharaman said.

The monsoon session of Parliament is usually convene in July and runs through August.

 

Also Read

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

LIVE: New Income Tax Bill to be taken up in monsoon session of Parliament, says FM Sitharaman

gavel law cases

Delhi HC reserves order on MP Rashid's plea to attend Parliament in custody

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

LS approves motion to extend tenure of JPC on 'One Nation, One Election'

Chhaava movie

'Chhaava' screening in Parliament likely on Thursday, PM Modi to attend

Congress MP Manish Tewari

Manish Tewari files motion to discuss alleged aberrations in judiciary

The simplified Income Tax Bill, which is half the size of the 1961 Income Tax Act, seeks to achieve tax certainty by minimising the scope of litigation and fresh interpretation, the Income Tax department had earlier said.

The new bill has a word count of 2.6 lakh, lower than 5.12 lakh in the I-T Act. The number of sections is 536 against 819 effective sections in the existing law.

The number of chapters has also been halved to 23 from 47.

The Income Tax Bill 2025 has 57 tables compared to 18 in the existing Act and removed 1,200 provisos and 900 explanations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

GDP

S&P cuts India's FY26 GDP growth forecast to 6.5% amid global strains

Trade, Container, Economy

India eyes tariff cut on $23 bn of US imports, to shield $66 bn in exports

india us trade deal

India must tread carefully in US trade talks amid legislative risks: GTRI

India Singapore, India-Singapore

India, Singapore join hands for Green and Digital Shipping Corridor

Modi, Narendra Modi, Donald Trump, Trump

Here's why India's confidence about Trump's trade tariffs is deluded

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Parliament Finance minister

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayGrand Continent Hotels IPO AllotmentBihar Board 12th Toppers ListBihar Board 12 Toppers Prize MoneyBSEB Bihar Board 12th Results 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon