NFRA board meeting on November 11-12 to push new audit standards

The next board meeting of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will be held on November 11 and 12. The meeting assumes significance as NFRA is expected to push for the adoption of the revised International Standards on Auditing (ISA 600) after going through the process of inviting public comments, according to sources.
Sources said that the regulator could soon notify the new standards for select entities. The revised standards have been proposed by NFRA for audits of listed companies and public interest entities, except public sector enterprises, public sector insurance entities, and public sector banks and their branches. This would bring a total of 17,450 listed holding companies and their subsidiaries, including unlisted ones, under the ambit of the revised standards, NFRA has said.
The last date for public comments ended on October 31. While inviting public comments, NFRA had stated that the inherent complexity of group structures cannot be managed by the 2002 version of SA 600 currently practised in India. Internationally, these standards were revised in 2009.
“The primary reason for proposing the adoption of a revised standard for group audits is to help safeguard public interest and investor protection, and the need for a standards framework that is robust enough to meet the challenges posed by complex financial systems today,” NFRA said.
According to sources, after taking legal opinion on the matter, NFRA is of the view that it can independently implement the revised standards for companies within its jurisdiction.
“It is NFRA’s responsibility to update these standards because it has answerability too,” the source said.
The board meeting will be attended by regulators, including the Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), along with representatives from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
Soon after NFRA’s proposal to invite public comments, ICAI called for a pause in the revision process to allow for a comprehensive review.
ICAI, according to sources, is concerned that adopting ISA 600 will result in an unwarranted concentration of audit work with a few large firms, adversely affecting small and medium practices in India, which could be detrimental to a growing economy like India.
The revised standards hold that the group auditor is ultimately responsible for the audit. Under the revised standards, the group auditor would also evaluate the component auditor’s communications and the adequacy of their work.