Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / NFRA board meeting on November 11-12 to push new audit standards

NFRA board meeting on November 11-12 to push new audit standards

Sources said that the regulator could soon notify the new standards for select entities

Audit

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The next board meeting of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will be held on November 11 and 12. The meeting assumes significance as NFRA is expected to push for the adoption of the revised International Standards on Auditing (ISA 600) after going through the process of inviting public comments, according to sources.
 
Sources said that the regulator could soon notify the new standards for select entities. The revised standards have been proposed by NFRA for audits of listed companies and public interest entities, except public sector enterprises, public sector insurance entities, and public sector banks and their branches. This would bring a total of 17,450 listed holding companies and their subsidiaries, including unlisted ones, under the ambit of the revised standards, NFRA has said.
 
 
The last date for public comments ended on October 31. While inviting public comments, NFRA had stated that the inherent complexity of group structures cannot be managed by the 2002 version of SA 600 currently practised in India. Internationally, these standards were revised in 2009.
 
“The primary reason for proposing the adoption of a revised standard for group audits is to help safeguard public interest and investor protection, and the need for a standards framework that is robust enough to meet the challenges posed by complex financial systems today,” NFRA said.
 
According to sources, after taking legal opinion on the matter, NFRA is of the view that it can independently implement the revised standards for companies within its jurisdiction.
 
“It is NFRA’s responsibility to update these standards because it has answerability too,” the source said.

More From This Section

Rupee, Indian rupee

Rupee's stability provides resilience amid uncertainty of US elections

Manufacturing PMI, manufacturing

Strong demand revives manufacturing PMI to 57.5 in October after 8-mth low

Power grid

India to enhance power demand forecasting for improved grid stability

India's economy, trade, trade policy

New trade strategy could help India shift from 'no' to 'yes' in deals

electric vehicle

India's EV market sees festive season boost, reversing recent slump

 
The board meeting will be attended by regulators, including the Reserve Bank of India, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), along with representatives from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
 
Soon after NFRA’s proposal to invite public comments, ICAI called for a pause in the revision process to allow for a comprehensive review.
 
ICAI, according to sources, is concerned that adopting ISA 600 will result in an unwarranted concentration of audit work with a few large firms, adversely affecting small and medium practices in India, which could be detrimental to a growing economy like India.
 
The revised standards hold that the group auditor is ultimately responsible for the audit. Under the revised standards, the group auditor would also evaluate the component auditor’s communications and the adequacy of their work.

Also Read

Cafe Coffee Day, Coffee Day Enterprises

NFRA slaps penalty of Rs 2 crore on Coffee Day auditors, bars CAs

auditing, auditing firms auditing companies, audit

Over 3.5 mn I-T audit reports filed on e-filing portal up to Oct 7: FinMin

PremiumThe National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will soon seek comments from Big Five audit companies and share its second draft inspection report assessing whether they have incorporated the suggestions it made in the last financial year, accordin

NFRA to seek views from Big 5 audit cos on second draft inspection report

Audit

ICAI at loggerheads with NFRA on proposed revision of audit standards

PremiumAudit

Financial regulators back ISA 600 for auditors of listed companies

Topics : auditors National Financial Reporting Authority Auditing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuhurat TradingAndroid 16 Release Word of the Year 2024Gold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon