Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 09:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Sitharaman, Citi CEO discuss bank's staff growth in India, digitalisation

Sitharaman, Citi CEO discuss bank's staff growth in India, digitalisation

During their discussion, Jane Fraser highlighted Citi's expansion in India and expressed interest in strengthening the company's presence in the country

Nirmala Sitharaman Jane Fraser

Nirmala Sitharaman held a meeting with Citi Group CEO Jane Fraser in New Delhi. | Credit:X@MinistryofFinance

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Citi Group CEO Jane Fraser in New Delhi on Thursday (March 20).  
 
During their discussion, Fraser highlighted Citi’s expansion in India and expressed interest in strengthening the company's presence in the country. She also spoke about the bank’s growing workforce in India and its increasing focus on digitalisation.  
 
 
Sitharaman, in response, reiterated the government’s commitment to economic reforms and enhancing the Ease of Doing Business to make India a more attractive investment destination.  

Also Read

Citi Bank

Citi Bank copy-paste error nearly sends $6 billion to wealth account

Citi Bank

Citi accidentally credits client account with $81 trn instead of $ 280

Citi

Citi India to buy $1 bn of asset-backed securities amid slow deposit growth

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser

Citi raises CEO Jane Fraser's 2024 compensation 33% to $34.5 million

Citi

Citi appoints K Balasubramanian as India head, subject to RBI approval

 
India’s expanding role in Citi’s global operations  
 
The meeting followed Fraser’s remarks a day earlier, where she stated that Citigroup is likely to assign more global roles to India than to any other of its operational centres. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, she attributed this to India’s vast talent pool.  
 
Fraser expressed optimism about India’s economic trajectory, predicting that it would continue to be the fastest-growing economy. While acknowledging the benefits of the China+1 strategy, she added that India itself presents significant opportunities due to its strong domestic market and government initiatives aimed at fostering economic growth.   
 
“The strength of this country lies in its highly skilled, hardworking, and innovative workforce. This is India’s true competitive advantage, and it should instil confidence in both the nation and investors,” she said.  
 
Citigroup’s AI integration  
 
Fraser also discussed Citigroup’s advancements in artificial intelligence, noting that the bank has deployed AI tools to over 1,40,000 employees globally. These technologies are enhancing workflows, increasing efficiency, and driving innovation within the organisation.  
 
Amid concerns about potential job cuts among Citi’s Indian IT contractors, Fraser reassured that the bank’s strategic collaborations with firms in India remain robust, underscoring the continued importance of its partnerships in the country.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Net ECB inflows double to $18.4 billion in Apr-Jan 2025 amid lower costs

Saurabh Garg

Integrating alternate, administrative, survey data a challenge: MoSPI Secy

Premiummining minerals mines

Chhattisgarh govt expands mineral exploration with 13 new projects

Thirty-one years after it was launched, the relevance of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), and similar schemes that legislative assemblies, municipalities and panchayats initiated in its wake for their respective electe

Parl's Standing Committee on Finance calls for GST relief on MPLAD fund

disinvestment, finance ministry, PSB disinvestment

Govt's divestment plan to push fundraising activities in FY26: Emkay Global

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Citi Bank Ease of Doing Business Finance minister Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayPhysicsWallah IPOLatest News LIVEDelhi Air QualityIPL 2025 Opening CeromonyGate Result 2025 outIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon