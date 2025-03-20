Net ECB inflows double to $18.4 billion in Apr-Jan 2025 amid lower costs

Net inflows from external commercial borrowings more than doubled to $18.4 billion in the April 2024 to January 2025 period compared to a year ago amid declining costs of overseas fundraising, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
The ECB registrations ($47.3 billion) and disbursements ($42.3 billion) during April 2024 – January 2025 on a cumulative basis were significantly higher than those recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.
ECB outflows due to principal repayments stood at $23.9 billion during the April 2024-January 2025 period, resulting in robust net inflows of $18.4 billion—more than twice the level observed in the same period of the previous year, according to the State of the Economy article in the RBI bulletin (March 2025).
Net inflows under ECBs were $9.5 billion in FY24, substantially higher than the levels recorded in 2022-23.
The article noted that the continued decline in the secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) since August 2024 has contributed to a reduction in the overall cost of ECBs. In January 2025, the overall cost of ECBs declined by 129 basis points (bps) compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.
Since March 2024, global benchmark interest rates such as SOFR have declined by up to 85 bps, reducing the overall cost of ECBs by 25 bps during April – December 2024, according to the RBI’s assessment (February 2025).
The weighted average margin for interest rates over the reference rate declined to 0.98 per cent in January 2025 from 1.33 per cent in January 2024.
However, the market situation has changed with a rise in volatility and shifts in risk perceptions amid a host of new policies, including trade policies adopted by President Donald Trump in the United States, analysts said.
Of the total ECBs registered during April 2024 - January 2025, $6.7 billion was for modernisation, new projects, and infrastructure development, as against $10.5 billion in April 2023 - January 2024. Registrations for import/local sourcing of capital goods amounted to $3.7 billion in April 2024 - January 2025, down from $10.3 billion a year ago. Those for refinancing old ECBs and rupee loans were $9.3 billion for the April 2024 - January 2025 period, up from $5.3 billion in April 2023 - January 2024.