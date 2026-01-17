Odisha garnered ₹1 trillion worth of investments at Kolkata meet: Govt

The Odisha government on Saturday said it has garnered investment worth ₹1 trillion through its investors meet and roadshow at Kolkata.

During the two-day investors meet and roadshow at the eastern metropolis attended by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain, chief secretary Anu Garg and others, the state signed 27 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and received 19 investment intents from various industries for setting up their plants in the state, an official statement said.

While the 27 MoUs envisaged investment of Rs 81,864 crore, generating over 63,161 jobs, the 19 investment intent proposals worth Rs 18,453 crore were received with the potential to create over 27,591 employment opportunities. Together, if grounded, these projects will generate employment for 80,000 people, an official said.

The chief minister emphasised that while MoUs are important, the true measure of success lies in execution on the ground.

Addressing the Odisha Investors' Meet and Roadshow at Kolkata, Majhi invited industry leaders to partner with Odisha and said that growth in East India will not be competitive, but collaborative, with states complementing each other's strengths to build a strong eastern industrial corridor, the statement released by the CMO said.

Asserting that Odisha is financially strong and economically secure, the chief minister said that the state is rapidly transforming from a resource-based economy to a value-addition and advanced manufacturing hub, driven by speed, scale, and sustainability.

He drew the attention of investors to Odisha's strategic coastline and ports at Paradip, Dhamra, and Gopalpur as key enablers of port-led industrialisation serving eastern and central India.

During the meet, the chief minister and senior officials held 130 exclusive high-level interactions, along with four sectoral roundtables. The hosiery, apparel, accessories and technical textile roundtable saw participation from CXO-level representatives of 18 leading companies.

The metal ancillary, downstream and engineering goods, roundtable saw participation of 22 companies, while the plastic, chemical, packaging and recycling, roundtable witnessed participation of 24 companies. The pharmaceuticals, medical devices and biotech roundtable brought together 24 companies, reflecting deep industry engagement in strategic sectors, the official said.

The Odisha Investors' Meet Roadshow in Kolkata saw participation from over 500 industry leaders, business associations, and institutional stakeholders, offering a comprehensive view of Odisha's industrial ecosystem, infrastructure readiness, and policy-driven growth model.

While wooing the industries from West Bengal, Jharkhand, and the North-East, Majhi appealed to them to expand, diversify, and grow with Odisha. He highlighted opportunities across renewable energy equipment, textiles, pharmaceuticals, electronics, IT, data centres, and advanced manufacturing.

The chief minister also reiterated the state's commitment to contribute to this national priority by creating tourism-ready investment clusters and strengthening ancillary and innovation ecosystems. He said the state will work proactively to attract investors to Odisha and ensure the timely conversion of MoUs and investment intentions into projects on the ground.

After the grand success of the Kolkata event, the state now plans for Enterprise Odisha, scheduled to be held on January 27 and 28 in Rourkela, which will showcase Odisha's industrial capabilities, MSME strengths, startup ecosystem, and investment-ready infrastructure across the state.