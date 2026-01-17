Global policymakers, investors to gather in Mumbai for GEC 2026 from Feb 17

Senior policymakers, global investors, chief executives and leaders of multilateral institutions from India and overseas will converge in Mumbai from February 17 to 19 for the inaugural Global Economic Cooperation 2026 (GEC). The summit is aimed at redefining economic cooperation in an increasingly multipolar world.

The summit is being convened by the Future Economic Cooperation Council (FECC) in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Government of Maharashtra, as countries grapple with slowing global growth, geopolitical fragmentation and evolving trade and investment dynamics.

Organisers said GEC 2026 seeks to move beyond traditional trade-centric engagement and address deeper structural shifts reshaping the global economy. The forum will focus on how economic diplomacy must adapt to challenges such as disrupted supply chains, capital reallocation, energy transitions and the governance of emerging technologies.

High-level plenary sessions and closed-door discussions will examine economic corridors, infrastructure financing, investment partnerships, digital connectivity, ESG frameworks and technology systems, areas increasingly seen as central to economic sovereignty and long-term resilience.

The Future Economic Cooperation Council is guided by a governing body comprising Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Patron, Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of Foreign Affairs for the Bharatiya Janata Party, as director, and Priyam Gandhi-Mody, founder of Vishwamitra Research Foundation, as director and curator.

Speaking on the vision behind the forum, Gandhi-Mody said the global economy was entering a decisive phase marked by uncertainty and fragmentation, making cooperation across capital, infrastructure, technology and energy critical for sustained growth and stability.

Chauthaiwale underlined the growing convergence between economics and geopolitics, saying India’s hosting of GEC 2026 reflected its commitment to shaping cooperative, rules-based economic frameworks while advancing national interests.

The choice of Mumbai as the venue underscores Maharashtra’s ambition to strengthen its position as India’s gateway to global capital. As the country’s financial and commercial hub, the city aligns with the summit’s focus on infrastructure, logistics, clean energy, advanced manufacturing and digital innovation.

On the final day, the summit will also see the launch of the Emerging Leaders Circle, a platform designed to engage young business leaders and future policymakers in discussions on global economic change and innovation. The initiative will be convened in collaboration with leading academic institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Management and Columbia University.