Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / US envoy Sergio Gor meets RBI Governor, Tata chairman to boost tech ties

US envoy Sergio Gor meets RBI Governor, Tata chairman to boost tech ties

Gor's Mumbai visit comes days after he presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 14

Sergio Gor

Gor had earlier met N Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of Tata Companies, during his visit to India (Photo:PTI)

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 1:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Saturday held talks with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra to discuss increased cooperation, particularly in the technology sector.

In a post on social media platform X, Gor said, "Very much enjoyed meeting RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. We discussed areas of increased cooperation, including new state-of-the-art U.S. technology."

Gor had earlier met N Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of Tata Companies, during his visit to India.

In a post on X, he said, "I had a productive meeting with N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Companies, a conglomerate with an impressive 150-year-old legacy and a significant footprint in the United States."

 

On Friday, Gor visited the US Consulate in Mumbai during his first trip to the city, noting that the visit marked the beginning of efforts to strengthen the US-India partnership.

Also Read

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Base-year revision to facilitate calibrated policies: RBI Governor Malhotra

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan

US Ambassador Sergio Gor presents credentials to President Droupadi Murmu

Shirish Chandra Murmu, deputy governor, RBI

Financial activities on non-financial platforms pose challenges: RBI DG

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Strong domestic growth will attract foreign investments: RBI Governor

Sergio Gor

US Ambassador-designate says India to be a part of Pax Silica: Details

Sharing an update on social media platform X, Gor wrote, "Excited to kick off my first visit to Mumbai with a visit to our Consulate! Our dedicated team is working hard to bolster the US-India partnership."

Gor's Mumbai visit comes days after he presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 14.

In a post on X on Wednesday, he said, "Today, I presented my credentials as US Ambassador to India to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am grateful to President Trump for his trust and confidence, and proud to carry forward his Administration's priorities. Together, we will strengthen our partnership in security, trade, energy, and technology, building the US-India partnership that will define the 21st century."

Ambassador Gor said, "It is an honour to present my credentials to President Murmu and to serve in India at a time of such promise and opportunity in the U.S.-India relationship. I look forward to working closely with the Government of India and the Indian people to advance our shared priorities in defence, trade, technology, and critical minerals, and to further strengthen the partnership between our two great democracies."

In a separate post on X, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said, "President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Chandradath Singh, High Commissioner of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; Dr Robert Zischg, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria; and Mr Sergio Gor, Ambassador of the United States of America, at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal

India and EU will have the 'mother of all deals', says Piyush Goyal

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Crude scenario: Indian refiners to benefit if Iran oil opens for tradepremium

Piyush Goyal

India-EU trade deal will be 'mother of all deals', says Piyush Goyal

Merchandise exports, trade, exports

CBIC extends export incentives to postal shipments from January 15

forex cash dollar deposit

Foreign exchange reserves increase $392 million to $687.19 billion

Topics : Droupadi Murmu US ambassador to India RBI Governor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayBMC Election results 2026 Full Winners ListGold-Silver Price TodayRIL Q3 Results Federal Bank Q3 Results ICC U19 World Cup Winner ListLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance