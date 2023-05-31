The flagship scheme being implemented by the National Health Authority (NHA) provides a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to 120 million beneficiary families.

Centre's Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (ABPM-JAY) has reached a milestone of 50 million hospital admissions amounting to Rs 61,501 crore worth free treatment of people.