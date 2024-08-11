Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

PM Modi releases climate-resilient seed varieties to increase productivity

Urges KVKs to spread awareness about the new seeds every month among farmers

Modi, Narendra Modi

Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient, and biofortified seed varieties of agricultural and horticultural crops, including Bt cotton suitable for rainfed areas and moong that can offer higher productivity. The release aims to enhance farm productivity and farmers' income, a statement said.

Developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the seed varieties span 61 crops, including 34 field crops and 27 horticultural crops.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In horticulture, the PM released new varieties of fruits, vegetables, plantation crops, tubers, spices, flowers, and medicinal plants, while in field crops, the Prime Minister released new varieties of cereals, millets, forage crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane, cotton, and fibre crops.

Modi unveiled the seeds at three experimental agriculture plots at Delhi's Pusa Campus, where he also interacted with farmers and scientists.

According to an official statement, Modi stressed the significance of value addition in agriculture while discussing the importance of these new varieties with farmers.

Farmers present on the occasion said that these new varieties would be highly beneficial to them because of lower input costs.

More From This Section

One year of DPDP Act: Delayed rules hamper India's data protection law

IEPFA connecting directly with claimants to resolve systemic issues

Coal imports jump 5.7% to 75.26 million tonnes in April-June, shows data

Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs gives nod to eight railway projects

India likely to beat China to be largest two-wheeler nation in CY24


The Prime Minister discussed the importance of millets and underlined how people are moving towards nutritious food. He also talked about the benefits of natural farming and the increasing faith of common people in organic farming. Modi noted that people have started consuming and demanding organic foods.

Farmers appreciated the government's efforts in promoting natural farming. They also lauded the role played by Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in creating awareness, an official statement said.

Later, talking to newsmen, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the new seed varieties released today can yield good crops even in adverse weather conditions.

Modi, meanwhile, suggested that the KVKs should proactively inform farmers about the benefits of the new varieties being developed every month to create awareness about their advantages, the statement said.

The Prime Minister also lauded the scientists for developing these new crop varieties.

The scientists informed that they have been working in line with the suggestions given by the Prime Minister to bring unutilised crops into the mainstream, the statement said.

Also Read

LIVE: Hindenburg attempting to attack credibility of Sebi, says Buch

Kerala CM seeks fund from Centre to rebuild Wayanad, combat climate change

Kerala not alone, Centre will spare no effort to help rehabilitation: PM

Your life is inspirational: PM to Olympic medal winning grappler Sehrawat

PM visits Wayanad's landslide-affected area, briefed about evacuation work

Topics : Narendra Modi oil seeds climate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon