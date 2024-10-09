Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / India coal-fired power output falls consecutively for 1st time since Covid

India coal-fired power output falls consecutively for 1st time since Covid

Heavy September rainfall in the west and north resulted in lower power demand, CRISIL, a unit of ratings agency S&P, said in a recent note

Coal

Higher rainfall in key states also helped cut the share of coal-fired power during the quarter to the lowest in two years, as it helped hydropower generation grow more than 26 per cent in September from the same month a year ago (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's coal-fired power output fell for a second straight month in September on an annual basis due to slower growth in electricity use and a surge in solar generation, a Reuters review of data from the federal grid regulator showed.
 
The decline reflects a shift in fuel use patterns in the world's fastest growing major economy and third-largest greenhouse gas emitter. It follows 47 straight months of year-over-year growth in coal use for power generation.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Electricity use in India has been rising since the pandemic due to a surging economy as well as heatwaves. However, higher rainfall during this year's monsoon reduced air-conditioning demand and weighed on power consumption, analysts say.
 
 
Total power generated from plants running on coal and lignite fell 5.8 per cent annually in September and 4.9 per cent in August, data from state-run Grid-India showed, compared with a 10 per cent growth during the first seven months of the year.
 
Slowing growth in overall power demand, which grew 1.1 per cent year-over-year during the September quarter compared with a 9.7 per cent increase during the first half of the year, has helped the country reduce coal use.
 
Heavy September rainfall in the west and north resulted in lower power demand, CRISIL, a unit of ratings agency S&P, said in a recent note.
 
Meanwhile, higher installations boosted solar power generation up by 26.4 per cent annually in September - the highest rate of growth in 12 months - pushing the share of renewable energy in India's electricity output to a record high of 13.9 per cent during the quarter.
 

More From This Section

Mansukh Mandaviya, Mansukh, Mandaviya

Centre to create a database of citizens moving abroad for work, education

fsn e-commerce nykaa

Nykaa, Licious pilot fast delivery services to meet growing consumer demand

Premiumfactory manufacturing, India's manufacturing under-performance: A new clue from ‘multi-plants'

India's manufacturing under-performance Part 2: New clue from multi-plants

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

No need for panic, enough available in world: Puri on impact of war on oil

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

Only 2 of 11 e-commerce platforms have minimum wage policy: Report

Higher rainfall in key states also helped cut the share of coal-fired power during the quarter to the lowest in two years, as it helped hydropower generation grow more than 26 per cent in September from the same month a year ago.
 
An 18.5 per cent rise in nuclear power generation during the quarter was also among the factors that helped reduce dependence on coal to 67.2 per cent of total generation, the Grid-India data showed.
 
Lower coal dependence weighed on imports of the fuel, which fell 6.1 per cent in September, the steepest rate of decline in 12 months, data from consultancy Bigmint showed.
 
Coal production and supply during the September quarter by state-run Coal India, the world's largest coal miner which accounts for nearly 80 per cent of the country's domestic output, fell at the fastest rate since the June 2020 quarter, data on its website showed.
 
Still, industry officials expect economic growth to lift power demand. Fitch analysts expect power demand to grow 8 per cent in 2024, compared with a gain of 6.5 per cent in 2023, mainly driven by industrial growth and overall economic activity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Coal

Foundation stone laid of Rs 732 cr coal handling projects in Jharkhand

PremiumCoal

Why India is still dependent on coal as UK shovels fossil fuel out

Coal

Can protect Hasdeo while still meeting coal demands: Forest rights activist

coal sector

Coal production from captive, blocks rises 32% to 79.72 mn MT in H1

coal, CIL, coal india limited

CIL plans to monetise 4 old washeries, aimed at long term supply contract

Topics : coal industry India power production hydropower projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon