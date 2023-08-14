Public procurement from GeM portal crosses Rs 90K crore so far this fiscal

Procurement of goods and services from government portal GeM has crossed Rs 90,000 crore so far this fiscal on account of an increase in buying activities by different ministries and departments.

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal was launched on August 9, 2016, for online purchases of goods and services by all the central government ministries and departments.

"GeM has clocked a gross merchandise value (GMV) of Rs 90,905 crore in the current fiscal (till August 13), which is about 1.8x of what we did in the same period last fiscal," GeM CEO P K Singh told reporters here.

In 2021-22, the procurement value stood at Rs 1.06 lakh crore. It crossed Rs 2 lakh crore last year and this year, it may cross Rs 3 lakh crore, he said.

He added that the CPSEs continue to lead the way with a GMV contribution of about 54 per cent this fiscal. It was followed by central ministries (26 per cent) and states (about 20 per cent).

"States are slow but we are trying hard. We are focusing on 20 states and engaging with them," Singh said.

IT major Tata Consultancy Services has bagged a contract from the government to redesign and build a new version of public procurement platform Government e-Marketplace (GeM).

"The top states that are buying from the portal include Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

GeM has over 63,000 government buyer organisations and over 62 lakh sellers and service providers offering a wide range of products and services.

Currently, government departments, ministries, public sector units, state governments, and central armed police forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal.

The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles.

Automobiles, computers and office furniture are some of the major product categories.

Services, including transportation, logistics, waste management, webcasting and analytical, are listed on the portal.

South Korea's KONEPS is the largest such platform in the world.

Currently, GeM stands at the third position after Singapore's GeBIZ.