close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi govt hikes minimum wages of workers in unorganised sector: Report

The Delhi government has raised the minimum wages of workers in the unorganised sector, saying this will be a respite for them from inflation

Press Trust of India New Delhi
workers, labour, minimum wages

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government has raised the minimum wages of workers in the unorganised sector, saying this will be a respite for them from inflation.

The new rates of minimum wages will be effective from April 1, the government said in a statement.

The minimum wage given to labourers in Delhi is the "highest" as compared to other states of the country. Lakhs of labourers and employees in Delhi will get the benefit, claimed Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand.

According to the new rates, the monthly wage of skilled workers has been increased from Rs 20,357 to Rs 20,903, a hike of Rs 546. The monthly salary of semi-skilled workers has been increased by Rs 494 per month from Rs 18,499 to Rs 18,993, the statement said.

There will a monthly raise of Rs 442 in the minimum wages of unskilled workers, from Rs 16,792 to Rs 17,234.

Supervisors and clerical employees in Delhi will also benefit from the new rates of minimum wages issued by the Delhi government, the statement said.

Also Read

Brazil's minimum monthly wage to rise from May, says Prez Lula da Silva

Gujarat government hikes minimum wages for labourers by almost 25%

A first: Atal Pension Yojana logs 10 million enrolments in a calendar year

Pension scheme for unorganised workers being evaluated: Govt to House panel

Workers, farmers unions to protest in Delhi on April 5 for wages, pension

Retail inflation for farm, rural workers rises marginally in March

Rlys lowers RoRo freight rates by a third on dedicated freight corridors

RBI to meet board members of PSU banks to address ethics issues on May 22

New formal job creation in February at 21-month low, shows EPFO data

Quantumania: What the India's National Quantum Mission is all about

According to the new rates, the monthly salary of non-matric employees has been increased from Rs 18,499 to Rs 18,993, resulting in a hike of Rs 494.

The salary of matriculation pass and non-graduate employees has been increased from Rs 20,357 to Rs 20,903, an increase of Rs 546.

On the other hand, the monthly salary of graduate employees and labourers with higher educational qualifications has been increased from Rs 22,146 to Rs 22,744, resulting in the maximum increase in their salary by Rs 598, added the statement.

"Kejriwal government has given a gift to the workers of Delhi who are suffering from inflation. Increasing the minimum wage will provide relief to the working class," said the minister.

"The dearness allowance cannot be stopped for such workers in the unorganised sector, who normally get only minimum wages. So the Delhi government has announced the new minimum wage rates by adding dearness allowance," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi informal workers unorganised sector minimum wages

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Rlys lowers RoRo freight rates by a third on dedicated freight corridors

freight corridors
2 min read

RBI to meet board members of PSU banks to address ethics issues on May 22

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

New formal job creation in February at 21-month low, shows EPFO data

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty
3 min read
Premium

Quantumania: What the India's National Quantum Mission is all about

Quantum Mission
5 min read

First 100% private-funded Gati Shakti terminal starts operations

cargo
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

First 100% private-funded Gati Shakti terminal starts operations

cargo
4 min read

GST evasion detection nearly doubles to Rs 1.01 trillion in FY23

GST
2 min read

RBI to meet board members of PSU banks to address ethics issues on May 22

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

A MeitY move: Aadhaar validation by private entities gets green signal

Aadhaar
4 min read

India's economic growth seen stuck in low gear due to global slowdown: Poll

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon