RBI's MPC Minutes: External members make a strong case for rate cut

Two external members of the six-member monetary policy committee have made a strong case for cutting the policy repo rate, which has been kept unchanged since February 2023, minutes of the June meeting released today showed. They also favoured a change in the policy stance to neutral.

Internal members, however, cited food inflation risk for maintaining the status quo and said the last mile of disinflation has been slow.

"Status quoism is praised as being cautious," said Ashima Goyal, one of the external members who voted for a 25 basis points cut to the repo rate and a change in the stance to neutral.





Countering the argument that robust growth gives space for monetary policy to remain tight, Goyal said growth is below potential and may slow further since consumption remains weak.

“Reducing unemployment is important for political and financial stability. Without a rise in productive employment, aggressive redistribution becomes more likely and may provoke a flight of wealth, taking India back to the stagnant seventies,” she cautioned.

Goyal also said the neutral real policy rate (NIR) is around unity in Indian conditions of high unemployment and an ongoing transition to higher productivity employment. “Falling inflation has raised the real repo above unity. This will reduce the real growth rate with a lag,” she said.

Jayanth R Varma, who had voted for a rate cut and change in stance to neutral for the last few policy meetings, maintained his view in the June meeting too. Varma had expressed concern about the growth sacrifice in FY25 induced by restrictive monetary policy.

“It now appears that the maintenance of restrictive policy for unwarrantedly long will lead to a growth sacrifice in FY26 as well,” Varma said.

He said the current real policy rate of around 2 per cent (based on projected inflation) is well above the level needed to glide inflation to its target.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das reiterated ‘persistently high food inflation’ as the reason for maintaining the status quo.

“Any hasty action in a different direction will cause more harm than good. It is important that inflation is durably aligned to the target of 4.0 per cent,” Das warned.