Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Recalibrate export strategy with manufacturing focus: Parl Panel

Recalibrate export strategy with manufacturing focus: Parl Panel

The Standing Committee on Finance urges recalibrating India's export strategy with a focus on manufacturing competitiveness, AI, market diversification, and addressing geopolitical uncertainties.

trade, import, export, container, shipping

The committee highlighted that the investment rate in the economy must rise to around 35 per cent of GDP from the current 31 per cent to meet the ambitious growth target of 8%. | Image: Bloomberg

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Standing Committee on Finance, in its report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, recommended recalibrating India’s export strategy with a greater focus on manufacturing competitiveness and achieving market diversification amid evolving geopolitical dynamics and ongoing economic uncertainties. The report stated that India is well-positioned to navigate current global disruptions and advance toward becoming a high-income economy faster than many of its regional counterparts. 
“India's economic roadmap must aim not only for a short-term $5 trillion economy but also for sustained, inclusive, and resilient long-term growth,” the committee, chaired by Member of Parliament Bhartruhari Mahtab, said.
 
The finance ministry informed the panel that, given geopolitical uncertainties and the evolving global trade landscape, the government’s growth strategy is rooted in policies that promote resilient, inclusive, and sustainable domestic growth while staying responsive to emerging global and domestic challenges.
 
 
The report, titled “Roadmap for Indian economic growth in light of global economic and geopolitical circumstances,” noted that India is well-placed to navigate current global disruptions and advance toward becoming a high-income economy faster than many of its regional counterparts. The parliamentary panel emphasised the need for effective reforms and deregulation to become a high-income economy.
 
The panel also stressed the pivotal role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data for effective governance, suggesting the establishment of an indigenous, government-owned AI server to address privacy concerns, improve efficiency, and harness data for informed policy-making. It expressed concern about "digital deserts" in rural and underserved areas and recommended scaling up digital infrastructure in remote locations.

Also Read

Diamond

US tariff impact: Diamonds, shrimps, textiles most vulnerable, says Crisil

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Trump tariff hike to 50% on Indian goods sparks calls for self-reliance

India US trade deal, interim trade agreement, tariff concessions, US reciprocal tariff, India US bilateral trade, Modi Trump trade pact, Vietnam US trade deal, India trade negotiations, India US tariff deadline, bilateral trade agreement

US tariff hike to cut India's shrimp exports by 7-9% in FY26: Crisil

Soyabean oil

India eyes rapeseed meal export revival to China as price gap widens

Kolkata Port Trust

India curbs key Bangladeshi imports via land ports amid trade tensions

 
The committee highlighted that the investment rate in the economy must rise to around 35 per cent of GDP from the current 31 per cent to meet the ambitious growth target of 8 per cent annually for at least a decade.
 
While acknowledging the importance of sustained capital expenditure for accelerating long-term productivity and job creation, the panel stressed the need to improve public investment efficiency to enhance output per unit of capital.
 
On the issue of fiscal discipline at the sub-national level, the committee recommended tailored fiscal reforms in highly indebted states to improve their fiscal health while maintaining their capacity to invest in critical infrastructure and social development.
 
The parliamentary panel also advised market regulators to be cautious about the influence of foreign investors and their potential impact on market volatility.
 
“To mitigate these risks, the Committee recommended prioritising domestic economic resilience through fiscal consolidation and encouraging SEBI and the RBI to continue streamlining regulations and improving market infrastructure,” the panel said, also suggesting diversification of India’s investor base and promoting strategic sectors to attract committed FDI.
 
The Committee suggested regular monitoring and evaluation of poverty reduction programmes to ensure responsiveness to emerging challenges and demographic shifts.
 

More From This Section

target, gdp, economy, fiscal deficit

Bihar economy expected to grow to $1.1 trillion by 2046-47: CII report

Nirmala Sitharaman

Mudra Yojana NPAs against outstanding loans rise to 9.8% at end of FY25

CGST Act set to see key amendments in Budget session

GST reforms could help India's fiscal revenues, says S&P Global Ratings

EV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Indian EV makers face heat from China's export curbs on rare earth magnets

Highway, Road

Union Cabinet approves six-lane Bhubaneswar bypass project worth ₹8,308 cr

Topics : India's export export norms Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon