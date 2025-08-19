Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 05:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GST reforms could help India's fiscal revenues, says S&P Global Ratings

GST reforms could help India's fiscal revenues, says S&P Global Ratings

S&P Global Ratings analysts say that the GST rationalisation reforms could boost India's fiscal revenues over the long term due to simpler implementation and clearer accounting processes

CGST Act set to see key amendments in Budget session

S&P said that India’s rating upgrade was not due to any single event but rather the result of observing economic factors over the last decade. | File Image

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) rationalisation reforms announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Independence Day could boost fiscal revenues over the longer term due to easier implementation and clearer accounting processes through the proposed two-rate system, S&P Global Ratings analysts said on Tuesday.
 
“The current GST regime is quite complex, with four different rates, which makes accounting and implementation sometimes quite difficult,” an S&P analyst said during a webinar on the agency’s recent upgrade to India’s sovereign credit rating.
 
Answering a question on whether a lower GST slab could impact fiscal revenue, S&P analysts said it was still early days to assess the fiscal impact. “If the rates come down, it could impact fiscal revenue, but it might not... It’s still very early days to see the actual fiscal impact, but we don’t think the government will reform this system to the point that it will hit fiscal revenues,” YeeFarn Phua, Director, Sovereign & International Public Finance Rating at S&P Global Ratings, said.
 
 
In the past five to six years, S&P analysts noted that the GST reform had proven to be a successful anchor driver of a major component for the government's fiscal revenue.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the much-awaited GST rate rationalisation reform, which corporate India believes could alter the trajectory of uneven consumption demand trends, from the ramparts of the Red Fort in his Independence Day speech. “This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you,” he said.

“We have discussed with states, and we are bringing next-generation GST reforms that will reduce the tax burden across the country. Tax on items for the common man will be reduced substantially. Our MSMEs [micro, small and medium enterprises], our small entrepreneurs, will get a huge benefit. Everyday items will become much cheaper, giving a new boost to the economy,” Modi said.
 
S&P Global Ratings, on 14 August, lifted India’s long-term sovereign credit rating by a notch to 'BBB' from the lowest investment grade of 'BBB-', with a stable outlook. The rating upgrade came after a gap of 18 years, citing the country’s economic resilience, sustained fiscal consolidation, and improved quality of public spending. This places India in the same rating category as countries like Mexico, Indonesia, and Greece.
 
S&P Global Ratings expects private capital expenditure to double over the next five years compared to the previous five-year period, driven by a significant focus on infrastructure from government policy and newer areas such as aviation.
 
The rating agency also noted that AI in the near term would be a swing factor, as there will be less demand for certain types of jobs. Over the medium term, however, S&P said that given India’s tendency for technology adoption, it is likely to improve productivity.
 
S&P said that India’s rating upgrade was not due to any single event but rather the result of observing economic factors over the last decade.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

