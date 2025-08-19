Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Union Cabinet approves six-lane Bhubaneswar bypass project worth ₹8,308 cr

Union Cabinet approves six-lane Bhubaneswar bypass project worth ₹8,308 cr

Currently, connectivity between Rameshwar and Tangi on the existing National Highway experience significant congestion due to high traffic volumes

Highway, Road

Upon completion, the bypass will play a pivotal role in regional economic growth, strengthening connectivity between major religious and economic centres and opening new avenues for trade and industrial development. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet has approved the construction of a six-lane access-controlled capital region ring road (Bhubaneswar Bypass) in Odisha on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at a total capital cost of Rs 8,307.74 crore, I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

Currently, connectivity between Rameshwar and Tangi on the existing National Highway experience significant congestion due to high traffic volumes, passing through highly urbanised cities Khordha, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. To address these challenges, the 110 km-long project is proposed to be developed as a 6-lane access-controlled greenfield highway, an official statement said.

"The project will provide significant benefit to Odisha and other eastern States by diverting heavy commercial traffic away from Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Khordha Cities. This will enhance the efficiency of freight movement, reducing logistics cost and driving socio-economic growth in the region," it said.

 

The project alignment integrates with three major National Highways (NH-55, NH-57 and NH-655) and one State Highway (SH-65), providing seamless connectivity to key economic, social, and logistics nodes across Odisha.

The statement also said that the upgraded corridor will enhance multi-modal integration by connecting with a major railway station, an airport, a proposed multi-modal logistics park (MMLP), and two major ports, thereby facilitating faster movement of goods and passengers across the region.

Upon completion, the bypass will play a pivotal role in regional economic growth, strengthening connectivity between major religious and economic centres and opening new avenues for trade and industrial development.

"The project will also generate approximately 74.43 Lakhs person-days of direct and 93.04 lakh person-days of indirect employment," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

EV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

China's export restrictions on rare earth magnets impacting EV makers

GDP

Icra pegs Q1 GDP growth rate at 6.7% on higher govt capex, exports

Highway, Road

MoRTH tightens HAM norms; 25% of developers may be barred from bidding

FitchRatings

US tariffs: Fitch cautions rising second-order risks may hit India Inc

S Jaishankar, Wang Yi

India gets relief as China moves to lift curbs on rare earths, fertilisers

Topics : Odisha National Highways roads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon