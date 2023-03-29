close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Retail leasing may rise 17-28% this year to 5-6 mn sq ft in top 8 cities

Leasing of retail space in malls and prominent high-street locations across eight major cities is expected to rise 17-28 per cent to 55-60 lakh square feet

Press Trust of India New Delhi
land leasing

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 5:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Leasing of retail space in malls and prominent high-street locations across eight major cities is expected to rise 17-28 per cent to 55-60 lakh square feet, driven by demand from retailers in fashion & apparel, homeware, and departmental stores categories, according to CBRE India.

Real estate consultant CBRE South Asia Pvt Ltd on Wednesday released its report, '2023 India Market Outlook' that highlights key trends and projections for realty sector.

"Retail leasing is expected to touch 5.56 million (55-60 lakh) square feet in 2023, the highest level after the 2019 peak of 6.8 million (68 lakh) square feet. It is expected that primary leasing in newly completed malls will remain the key driver of retail space demand in 2023," the consultant said.

Figures denote leasing of space in investment-grade malls, prominent high streets and standalone developments. The eight cities tracked are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

After the 2019-peak, the leasing of retail space fell to 20 lakh square feet during the 2020 calendar year because of lockdowns to control the COVID pandemic.

The demand bounced back to 39 lakh square feet in 2021 and further improved to 47 lakh square feet in 2022 across the eight major cities.

Also Read

Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds

Godrej Properties eyes Rs 3,000 cr sales revenue from new land in Gurugram

Property consultant Anarock aims 37% revenue growth in FY23 to Rs 550 cr

Real estate sector gets $32 bn equity capital in 2018-2022, says CBRE

Godrej Properties buys 62-acre land in Kurukshetra for residential plots

India needs dynamic approach to define rural-urban areas: EAC-PM member

Storage of renewable energy essential to net zero transition: Aus experts

Tata Power Solar Systems bags 300 MW project worth Rs 1,755 cr from NLC

How to reset password on Income Tax e-filing portal? Step by step guide

India's merchandise imports to cross $700 bn in FY23 on higher crude: GTRI

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said India's strong domestic consumption would continue to strengthen the retail sector. Leasing activities and new supply in retail real estate would grow.

"We believe that any impact of an expected slowdown on economic activity will be circumvented by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and domestic consumption," he said.

On the revival of retail sector, Gagan Randev, Executive Director, India Sotheby's International Realty, said, "In the last couple of years, the retail industry has shown a remarkable recovery, coinciding with the entry of many global brands into India."

The pace of entry of some of these has been nothing short of remarkable, he said.

"This has been a big positive development for the retail sector, and it appears that the trend will continue and rentals will continue to rise. In 2023-24, India is expected to see 16 new malls opening in Tier 1 and 2 cities, and it is our expectation that e-commerce and physical shopping will coexist," Randev said.

CBRE estimated that the new supply of retail real estate space would be around 60 lakh square feet in 2023, the highest in the past five years.

It noted that the supply scenario would improve due to huge pent-up supply lined up for completion during 2023. Several investment-grade projects launched by reputed players in the past 1.5-2 years are also expected to become operational in 2023.

Topics : Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Limited | Office leasing by IT firms | Land leasing | Office space leasing

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 3:24 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Retail leasing may rise 17-28% this year to 5-6 mn sq ft in top 8 cities

land leasing
3 min read

India needs dynamic approach to define rural-urban areas: EAC-PM member

Rural sector
3 min read

Tata Power Solar Systems bags 300 MW project worth Rs 1,755 cr from NLC

India's largest floating solar power project
1 min read

Storage of renewable energy essential to net zero transition: Aus experts

Wind Power, Renewable Energy, Green Energy, Clean Energy
2 min read

How to reset password on Income Tax e-filing portal? Step by step guide

ITR filing
6 min read

Most Popular

View More

Export ban on wheat to continue; record output likely: FCI CMD

wheat
4 min read

Apple contribution to 'Make in India' smartphone reaches 25% in value terms

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Japan commits Rs 7,084 crore for three infrastructure projects in India

infrastructure
2 min read

EPFO marginally raises interest rate on PF deposits to 8.15% for FY23

EPFO
4 min read

At 8.15% for FY23, EPFO returns are second lowest in over 45 years

EPFO, PF, Provident fund, savings
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon